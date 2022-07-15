Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 15 July, 2022, 8:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Philippine central bank hikes rates for third straight month

Published : Friday, 15 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11

MANILA, July 14: The Philippine central bank announced a surprise interest rate hike Thursday, raising borrowing costs for the third straight month and warning more could follow as officials try to rein in surging energy and food prices.
The move follows similar increases around the world as war in Ukraine and supply disruptions fan inflation and increase the financial strain on households and businesses.
Bank governor Felipe Medalla, who was appointed recently by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, said the monetary board had agreed to raise its key rate by 75 basis points to 3.25 percent, effective immediately.
Overnight deposit and lending facilities were increased by the same amount to 2.75 percent and 3.75 percent respectively.
"By taking urgent action, the monetary board aims to anchor inflation expectations further and temper mounting risks to the inflation outlook," Medalla said.
"In particular, policy action is intended to help manage spillovers from other countries that could potentially disanchor inflation expectations."
The central bank, which had been due to review its monetary policy in August, has now raised rates by 125 basis points since May.
Before then, it had held them at historic lows since November 2020 to prop up the economy during the pandemic.
But Medalla said a strong rebound in growth this year suggested the economy could withstand tighter monetary policy.
He warned the bank was ready to "take further necessary actions" to curb inflation.  
Bank of the Philippine Islands lead economist Emilio Neri said he expected another hike next month as US interest rates continued to rise.
"This won't necessarily be a drag on growth," Neri said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chinese homebuyers halt mortgage payments on unfinished projects
Delta results show strong demand but also cost pressures
SAS says pilot strike threatens ‘survival’ of airline
Fish, vegetables prices up in post Eid Khulna kitchen markets
US demand slows amid growing recession fears: Fed
EBL wins Visa Excellence Award in four categories
Nagad launches add-money service from Meghna Bank
Indonesians sue cement giant Holcim over climate damage


Latest News
Bangladesh continues to be most gender-equal country in South Asia
Sri Lanka President not granted asylum: Singapore
Indian High Commissioner meets Obaidul Quader
US prepared to use force to stop Iran getting nuclear arms: Biden
Both MP, principal trash report on assault
Two unidentified bodies recovered from Dhaka streets
8,000 meters net seized from Halda River in Ctg
India reports 1st monkeypox case
Bangladesh may face Sri Lanka-like situation: GM Quader
Curbing import: BB asks dealers to report 24 hrs before opening LCs
Most Read News
Padma Bridge’s impact on economic, tourism sector
West fighting against Russia in Ukraine, Serbian leader says
Dozens of nations at UN call on Russia to end war in Ukraine
Global Covid cases approach 564 million
Sri Lankans await of president's resignation
Fresh Covid wave sweeps Asia
Gotabaya resigns, at last
Woman journo found dead at Rayer Bazaar
Country’s messy leather sector
European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft