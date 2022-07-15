Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 15 July, 2022, 8:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Netflix partners with Microsoft to offer cheaper streaming plan

Published : Friday, 15 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 165

Netflix partners with Microsoft to offer cheaper streaming plan

Netflix partners with Microsoft to offer cheaper streaming plan

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14: Netflix will work with Microsoft to launch a cheaper subscription plan that includes advertisements, the firms said Wednesday, as the streaming giant fights to attract customers.
Netflix opted to develop the lower-cost offering after a disappointing first quarter in which it lost subscribers for the first time in a decade, and after years of resistance against the very idea of running ads.
The ad-supported subscription will be in addition to the three options already available, the cheapest being $10 per month in the United States.
Microsoft will be responsible for designing and managing the platform for advertisers who want to serve ads to Netflix users.
"It's very early days and we have much to work through," Greg Peters, Netflix's chief operating officer, said in a statement.
Microsoft added that advertisers "will have access to the Netflix audience and premium connected TV inventory."
Adding advertising means Netflix will expose itself to some thorny issues, including debates around consumers' personal data being harvested on a massive scale to target them with more lucrative, personalized pitches.
Analysts were not surprised by Netflix's choice in Microsoft because it offers fewer conflicts of interest for Netflix than some other companies.
"Unlike the top three ad sellers in Google, Meta, and Amazon, Microsoft hasn't pushed competing streaming products," wrote analyst Ross Benes.
After years of amassing subscribers, Netflix lost 200,000 customers worldwide in the first quarter compared to the end of 2021, which sent its share plunging.
The streaming giant reacted by announcing the arrival of advertising on the service, with the aim to finance the investments necessary to maintain its position as leader in the industry that it launched.
Netflix indicated it would get tougher on sharing logins and passwords, which allow many people not to pay to access the platform's content.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chinese homebuyers halt mortgage payments on unfinished projects
Delta results show strong demand but also cost pressures
SAS says pilot strike threatens ‘survival’ of airline
Fish, vegetables prices up in post Eid Khulna kitchen markets
US demand slows amid growing recession fears: Fed
EBL wins Visa Excellence Award in four categories
Nagad launches add-money service from Meghna Bank
Indonesians sue cement giant Holcim over climate damage


Latest News
Bangladesh continues to be most gender-equal country in South Asia
Sri Lanka President not granted asylum: Singapore
Indian High Commissioner meets Obaidul Quader
US prepared to use force to stop Iran getting nuclear arms: Biden
Both MP, principal trash report on assault
Two unidentified bodies recovered from Dhaka streets
8,000 meters net seized from Halda River in Ctg
India reports 1st monkeypox case
Bangladesh may face Sri Lanka-like situation: GM Quader
Curbing import: BB asks dealers to report 24 hrs before opening LCs
Most Read News
Padma Bridge’s impact on economic, tourism sector
West fighting against Russia in Ukraine, Serbian leader says
Dozens of nations at UN call on Russia to end war in Ukraine
Global Covid cases approach 564 million
Sri Lankans await of president's resignation
Fresh Covid wave sweeps Asia
Gotabaya resigns, at last
Woman journo found dead at Rayer Bazaar
Country’s messy leather sector
European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft