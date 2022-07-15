India's manufacturing exports to reach $1 trillion by FY28

NEW DELHI, July 13: India is expected to scale up its manufacturing exports to $1trillion by fiscal year 2027-28 amid favourable trends in manufacturing and growth in priority sectors, said Bain & Company in a report titled, 'The Trillion-Dollar Manufacturing Exports Opportunity for India'.

The six sectors driving export growth will be chemicals, auto, electronics, pharmaceuticals, textiles and industrial machinery.

To capitalise on this opportunity, Indian companies need to focus on having a clear export strategy, the right execution chops, the right partnerships for enabling exports, and an optimal capital expenditure (capex) efficiency focus to build manufacturing capacity, said Bain and Capital.

With growing interest in electric vehicles, the automotive sector will see electric vehicles and components contributing up to $5 billion to this export growth.

According to the report, India's export growth has been propelled by six megatrends that got fast-tracked during the last two years. These include supply chain diversification, advantages for India in certain manufacturing sectors, government initiatives to bolster manufacturing in the country, capital expenditure infusion into manufacturing sectors, heightened merger and acquisition (M&A) activity, and private equity/venture capital (PE/VC)-led investment in manufacturing.

Despite being the sixth-largest economy in the world and contributing 3.1% to the world GDP, India's export contribution to global trade is only 1.6%. In contrast, China's contribution to global trade is 15%, while that of the US stands at 8.3%, Germany at 7.9%, Japan at 3.7% and UK at 2.3%.

However, India's manufacturing exports for FY21-22 reached an unprecedented $418 billion, an overall growth of more than 40% compared to the $290 billion from the previous year and the pre-pandemic peak of $328 billion in FY18-19.

While manufacturing exports have traditionally grown between 5% and 10% pre-pandemic, the sharp rise in exports last year - particularly the past few months - is attributable to the significant increase in share of manufacturing in the country's exports.

For instance, the manufacturing-led exports in January, February, and March of last financial year were $34.5 billion, $34.5 billion, and $40.4 billion, respectively, a rise of more than 20% compared to FY20-21's first quarter driven by sector-specific gains (top 15 export categories accounted for over 72% of total export) that have been enabled by a global focus on supply chain resilience as well as specific policy initiatives to promote exports.

According to the report, these 6 megatrends that are shaping India's manufacturing sector: Supply chain diversification

The report said that post-pandemic diversification of the global supply chain had a positive impact on the growth of India's exports.

While big Asian economies like Japan began looking towards India as an alternative to China for sourcing their requirements, American companies considered India among the top four destinations for relocation of operations.

In 2021, CO2 emissions in China were 6% (almost 500 metric tons) above 2019 levels- while India's emissions were 1.4% (30 metric tons) above 2019 levels, helping companies shift to India to comply with their environmental, safety, and health standards.

In chemicals, Indian manufacturers are consistently building on India's cost advantage and strong supplier base, as compared to other manufacturing hubs, as well as strengths in research and development (R&D) capabilities.

In pharmaceuticals, India's manufacturing cost is about 30%-35% lower than that of the US and Europe.

In the automotive sector, several global companies are looking at export-oriented production in India because of the cost advantage over the US and Europe and strong manufacturing capabilities. Between April and June FY22, Indian car makers exported 1,27,115 vehicles, more than double the 43,619 units exported in the same quarter in FY21.

In electronics, manufacturers like Samsung, Wistron, and Foxconn are shifting production to India because of strong manufacturing and R&D capabilities, a growing supplier base, and strong policy support.

In industrial machinery, India is becoming a destination for exports thanks to low manufacturing costs and strong capabilities in technology. -Times of India







