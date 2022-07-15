Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 15 July, 2022, 8:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

100 data experts qualify for Robi’s Datathon final round

Published : Friday, 15 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 159
Business Desk

A total of 100 data experts qualified for Robi's Datathon final round. This is the second edition of datathon competition organized by Robi. More than 2,800 participants from 11 countries took part in the qualifying round held virtually. Date for the grand prize giving ceremony will be announced soon, says a press release.
Divided into 25 teams, the 100 data experts will be fighting for 8.5 lakhs taka prize money in the final round. The champion, the first runner's up and the second runner's up will get two lakhs, 1.5 lakhs, and one lakh taka respectively. The best two data scientists and two data engineers will receive one lakh taka each.
Data scientists, data engineers, programmers, data community activists, mathematicians, statisticians, business analysts, IT professionals, and subject matter experts took part in the second edition of the datathon event. Big data and machine learning in identifying and solving problems was the focus of this edition of Datathon competition.
The second edition of Datathon is powered by 'AWS' (Amazon Web Services), 'Huawei' is the platinum sponsor and 'Brain station' is the cloud expertise partner.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chinese homebuyers halt mortgage payments on unfinished projects
Delta results show strong demand but also cost pressures
SAS says pilot strike threatens ‘survival’ of airline
Fish, vegetables prices up in post Eid Khulna kitchen markets
US demand slows amid growing recession fears: Fed
EBL wins Visa Excellence Award in four categories
Nagad launches add-money service from Meghna Bank
Indonesians sue cement giant Holcim over climate damage


Latest News
Bangladesh continues to be most gender-equal country in South Asia
Sri Lanka President not granted asylum: Singapore
Indian High Commissioner meets Obaidul Quader
US prepared to use force to stop Iran getting nuclear arms: Biden
Both MP, principal trash report on assault
Two unidentified bodies recovered from Dhaka streets
8,000 meters net seized from Halda River in Ctg
India reports 1st monkeypox case
Bangladesh may face Sri Lanka-like situation: GM Quader
Curbing import: BB asks dealers to report 24 hrs before opening LCs
Most Read News
Padma Bridge’s impact on economic, tourism sector
West fighting against Russia in Ukraine, Serbian leader says
Dozens of nations at UN call on Russia to end war in Ukraine
Global Covid cases approach 564 million
Sri Lankans await of president's resignation
Fresh Covid wave sweeps Asia
Gotabaya resigns, at last
Woman journo found dead at Rayer Bazaar
Country’s messy leather sector
European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft