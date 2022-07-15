Video
DSE sees lowest turnover over past 33 working sessions

Published : Friday, 15 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 151
Business Correspondent

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Thursday witnessed a meager turnover of Tk 580.63 crore, the lowest in 33 working sessions over one and a half months.
Earlier on May 26 of this year, the transaction was further less at Tk 539.12 crore. Most sectors led by IT, textile and insurers ended lower on Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Thursday.
At the end of the day, DSEX, the benchmark index ended flat, going down over 0.30 points to settle the day at 6,324.
Shariah-based DSES index lost 0.36 points or 0.02 per cent to 1,377, while the blue-chip index DS30 added by 0.88 points or 0.03 per cent to 2,273. Shares of the 382 companies were traded on the day, of which 129 firms gained, 198 issues lost and 55 companies remained unchanged.
The fuel and power sector rose to the top position in terms of transactions. The total turnover in this sector was Tk 83.55 crore, which was 14.86 percent of the total turnover.
The textile sector was at the second position with Tk 82.3 crore turnover followed by engineering sector at Tk 73.69 crore.
Shares of Titas Gas were the most-traded by value in the DSE as its shares worth Tk 47.22 crore were traded on the day.
Beximco Limited, which was the second most-traded stock, had a turnover of Tk 30.65 crore followed by KDS Accessories, IPDC Finance, JHRML, Power Grid, Fu-Wang Food, Sun Life Insurance, Fortune Shoes and Matin Spinning.
Meanwhile, the overall index CASPI of the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) decreased over 19 points to 18,595 and securities worth Tk 19.45 crore were traded on the day.
Market operators said the market outlook remains gloomy as investors are concerned about several macroeconomic issues such as energy crisis due to gas shortages, inflationary pressure, depreciating currency, rising Covid-19 cases etc.
The ongoing bearish sentiment made investors cautious while the news of foreign-exchange reserves fell below $40 billion, the lowest level in two years, keeping them more cautious, said a merchant banker.


