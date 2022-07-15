Indian economy to grow 7.1pc-7.6pc in current fiscal

NEW DELHI, July 13: Indian economy is projected to grow 7.1-7.6 per cent in the current financial year despite shifting geopolitical realities across the world, a report said on Wednesday.

In its India's economic outlook - July 2022 report, leading consultancy Deloitte India said that as 2021 was coming to a close, there was optimism in the air but the optimism received a jolt early this year as a wave of Omicron infections swept through the country and Russia's invasion of Ukraine happened in February. "These events aggravated the pre-existing challenges such as surging inflation, supply shortages, and shifting geopolitical realities across the world with no definite end in sight.

"And the subsequent confluence of headwinds such as surging commodity prices and disruption in trade and financial transactions quickly deteriorated economic fundamentals that were trending up a few months back," the report said.

Rising commodity prices, surging inflation, supply shortages, and shifting geopolitical realities across the world weigh on the growth outlook. Still, India will likely reign as the world's fastest-growing economy, it noted. -PTI













