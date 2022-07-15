

BAERA delegation visits nuclear power plants in Russia

"During their visit to Russia, Rosatomtech is providing on-job training for the Rooppur NPP operating personnel at the Russia's Novovoronezh NPP," a ROSATOM release said on Thursday.

Rosatom Technical Academy organized an introductory lecture for the BAERA delegation. Dr. Vladimir Artisyuk, Advisor to the General Director of Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation, made a presentation on the current status of nuclear power development in Russia with a special focus on Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), Fast Reactors and closed nuclear cycle, it said.

At the invitation of Russian Federal Service for Environmental, Technological and Nuclear Supervision (Rostekhnadzor), the BAERA delegation visited Rosatom Technical Academy (the Rosatomtech) of Russia.

Nuclear regulation is the key element for nuclear power industry development in newcomer countries. The International Atomic Energy Agency (the IAEA) continuously gives special attention to this issue referring to the vital document "Managing Regulatory Body Competence." The document talks about the technical competence the regulatory body workforce, it reads.









