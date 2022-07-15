Pipeline to be set up to supply gas to 420 MW Mymensingh power plant  

The government has taken an initiative to supply gas to Mymensingh combined cycle power plant in pipeline. To this end, a project titled construction of gas pipeline from Dhunua to Mymensingh power plant has been proposed at a cost of Tk 553.16 crore.

The project aims at ensuring uninterrupted power generation at affordable price in the 420 MW combined power cycle plant. Planning Minister MA Mannan said it will ensure smooth power supply by the plant at a cost of Tk 1957.28 crore.

The gas line project will be added to the main combined cycle power plant having being linked with the national power grid. Planning Commission sources said a meeting of the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) discussed the gas pipeline project on November 15 last year after receiving a proposal from the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources.

The project has been recommended to be presented at the next meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) complying with recommendations made at that meeting. Rural Power Company Limited (RPCL) is already implementing the power plant to be completed by December 2024 while and Gas Transmission Company Limited (GTCL) and RPCL will implement the gas pipeline project by February 2025.

Earlier the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) on November 11 last year recommended that the project gas pipeline project be attached to the DPP (Development Project Proposal) as per the Environmental Protection Act 1995. It be mentioned that the gas pipeline project has been proposed to supply gas to this power plant.

The work component of the project include acquiring land for the gas line and other ancillary infrastructure from Dhanua to Mymensingh and installation of river crossing in HDD system, the sources said.











