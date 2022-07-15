Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 15 July, 2022, 8:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Pipeline to be set up to supply gas to 420 MW Mymensingh power plant  

Published : Friday, 15 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 158
Business Correspondent

The government has taken an initiative to supply gas to Mymensingh combined cycle power plant in pipeline. To this end, a project titled construction of gas pipeline from Dhunua to Mymensingh power plant has been proposed at a cost of Tk 553.16 crore.
The project aims at ensuring uninterrupted power generation at affordable price in the 420 MW combined power cycle plant. Planning Minister MA Mannan said it will ensure smooth power supply by the plant at a cost of Tk 1957.28 crore.
The gas line project will be added to the main combined cycle power plant having being linked with the national power grid.  Planning Commission sources said a meeting of the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) discussed the gas pipeline project on November 15 last year after receiving a proposal from the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources.
The project has been recommended to be presented at the next meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) complying with recommendations made at that meeting. Rural Power Company Limited (RPCL) is already implementing the power plant to be completed by December 2024 while and Gas Transmission Company Limited (GTCL) and RPCL will implement the gas pipeline project by February 2025.
Earlier the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) on November 11 last year recommended that the project gas pipeline project be attached to the DPP (Development Project Proposal) as per the Environmental Protection Act 1995. It be mentioned that the gas pipeline project has been proposed to supply gas to this power plant.
The work component of the project include acquiring land for the gas line and other ancillary infrastructure from Dhanua to Mymensingh and installation of river crossing in HDD system, the sources said.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chinese homebuyers halt mortgage payments on unfinished projects
Delta results show strong demand but also cost pressures
SAS says pilot strike threatens ‘survival’ of airline
Fish, vegetables prices up in post Eid Khulna kitchen markets
US demand slows amid growing recession fears: Fed
EBL wins Visa Excellence Award in four categories
Nagad launches add-money service from Meghna Bank
Indonesians sue cement giant Holcim over climate damage


Latest News
Bangladesh continues to be most gender-equal country in South Asia
Sri Lanka President not granted asylum: Singapore
Indian High Commissioner meets Obaidul Quader
US prepared to use force to stop Iran getting nuclear arms: Biden
Both MP, principal trash report on assault
Two unidentified bodies recovered from Dhaka streets
8,000 meters net seized from Halda River in Ctg
India reports 1st monkeypox case
Bangladesh may face Sri Lanka-like situation: GM Quader
Curbing import: BB asks dealers to report 24 hrs before opening LCs
Most Read News
Padma Bridge’s impact on economic, tourism sector
West fighting against Russia in Ukraine, Serbian leader says
Dozens of nations at UN call on Russia to end war in Ukraine
Global Covid cases approach 564 million
Sri Lankans await of president's resignation
Fresh Covid wave sweeps Asia
Gotabaya resigns, at last
Woman journo found dead at Rayer Bazaar
Country’s messy leather sector
European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft