Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 15 July, 2022, 8:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

IMF reaches deal with Pakistan to revive $6b bailout

Published : Friday, 15 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 155

ISLAMABAD, July 14: The International Monetary Fund said Thursday it had reached a preliminary agreement with Pakistan to revive a $6 billion bailout package for this impoverished Islamic nation, which has been facing a serious economic crisis since last year.
Pakistan and the IMF originally signed the accord in 2019. But the release of a slightly over $1 billion tranche had been on hold since earlier this year. That's when the IMF expressed concern about Pakistan's compliance with the conditions of the bailout under former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The parliament ousted him through a no-confidence vote in April.
Under newly elected Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the government has been in talks with the IMF since May, to avoid a default like Sri Lanka's.
"The Agreement with the Fund has set the stage to bring country out of economic difficulties," Sharif wrote on Twitter.
In recent weeks, Pakistan's government imposed additional taxes and slashed subsidies on fuel, electricity and natural gas to meet IMF's conditions. That made the government highly unpopular, but Sharif says the actions were necessary.
In a statement Thursday, the fund said it has "reached a staff-level agreement (SLA) with the Pakistan authorities." It added that the deal is "subject to approval by the IMF's Executive Board."
It said Pakistan will be eligible to receive a critical installment of about $1.17 billion.
According to the statement, the IMF will also raise the value of the bailout from $6 billion to $7 billion subject to approval from the IMF's executive board, which is usually considered a formality.    -AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chinese homebuyers halt mortgage payments on unfinished projects
Delta results show strong demand but also cost pressures
SAS says pilot strike threatens ‘survival’ of airline
Fish, vegetables prices up in post Eid Khulna kitchen markets
US demand slows amid growing recession fears: Fed
EBL wins Visa Excellence Award in four categories
Nagad launches add-money service from Meghna Bank
Indonesians sue cement giant Holcim over climate damage


Latest News
Bangladesh continues to be most gender-equal country in South Asia
Sri Lanka President not granted asylum: Singapore
Indian High Commissioner meets Obaidul Quader
US prepared to use force to stop Iran getting nuclear arms: Biden
Both MP, principal trash report on assault
Two unidentified bodies recovered from Dhaka streets
8,000 meters net seized from Halda River in Ctg
India reports 1st monkeypox case
Bangladesh may face Sri Lanka-like situation: GM Quader
Curbing import: BB asks dealers to report 24 hrs before opening LCs
Most Read News
Padma Bridge’s impact on economic, tourism sector
West fighting against Russia in Ukraine, Serbian leader says
Dozens of nations at UN call on Russia to end war in Ukraine
Global Covid cases approach 564 million
Sri Lankans await of president's resignation
Fresh Covid wave sweeps Asia
Gotabaya resigns, at last
Woman journo found dead at Rayer Bazaar
Country’s messy leather sector
European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft