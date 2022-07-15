BB allows corporate guarantee to lenders against imports

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has allowed importers to issue corporate guarantee, personal guarantee and third-party guarantee to their foreign lenders in importing goods under buyer's credit. BB officials said the scope would allow importers to save cost for import of goods.

To this end, the central bank issued a circular on Wednesday allowing importers to pay corporate guarantee, personal guarantee and third-party guarantee instead of issuing bank guarantee to their foreign suppliers.

Instead of opening letter of credit (LC), the country's importers are importing goods or items from abroad under buyer's credit that helps many importers save costs.

The importers have been using the scope for importing goods under buyer's credit since 2012. The importers are supposed to bear additional confirmation charge in case of importing goods against bank guarantee and LCs.

Due to reputation and high volume of imports, many overseas lenders are comfortable in providing credit to suppliers of Bangladeshi importers on the basis of corporate guarantee, personal guarantee and third-party guarantee, said BB officials.

The BB circular said, 'Short-term import finance under buyer's credit is accessible in accordance with paragraph 33(b), chapter 7 of Foreign Exchange Transaction Guideline for payments against eligible imports at the prescribed interest rate.'

'External lenders, including offshore banking operations, extend buyer's credit against usance of import bills duly accepted by ADs,' it said.

'To facilitate short-term import finance under buyer's credit, it has been decided that importers may extend guarantees like corporate guarantee, personal guarantee and third-party guarantee, among others, to foreign lenders making payments to suppliers under buyer's credit against admissible imports on sight letters of credit,' it said.







