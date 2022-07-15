Dollar losing to Euro amid Russia-Ukraine war

The euro has taken a major beating against US dollar since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February. The common European currency was trading as low as around $1.0007 on Wednesday - a swift slide from the $1.15 level before Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The sharp drop has brought the euro close to hitting parity against US dollar for the first time since late 2002. The worsening of the eurozone's outlook amid soaring gas prices and fears of Russia cutting off natural gas supplies is dragging down the shared currency.

The oversized reliance of major economies such as Germany and Italy on Russian gas has left investors unnerved, with economists forecasting a much quicker and more painful recession in the euro area than in the US.

Added to that is the difference in interest rate levels in the US and the eurozone. The US Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates aggressively to bring down inflation, while the European Central Bank (ECB) has so far resisted steep hikes.

The US dollar is also benefiting from its safe-haven appeal. Amid all the gloom and doom and uncertainty around the global economy, investors are taking comfort in relative safety in dollar offers being less exposed to some of the big global risks right now.

Parity basically means that $1 buys 1 euro. It is nothing more than a psychological threshold for market participants who are well-known for their fondness for round figures.

In normal times, a weak currency is viewed as good news for exporters and export-heavy economies such as Germany, because it boosts exports by making them cheaper in dollar terms. But then these are hardly normal times marred with global supply chain frictions, sanctions and Ukraine war.

For US travelers heading to Europe this summer though, a weak euro is a blessing. For example, at the parity level, theoretically they would be able to exchange their $1,000 for 1,000 euro instead of less than 900 euro in February.

In other words, their dollar would be worth a lot more. For businesses importing European goods, things would be cheaper in dollar terms.











