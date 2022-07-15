Video
Revenue collection falls short of Tk 30,000cr in FY 22

Published : Friday, 15 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Mizanur Rahman

Revenue collection falls short of Tk 30,000cr in FY 22

Revenue collection falls short of Tk 30,000cr in FY 22

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has collected around Tk 300,000 crore in the last fiscal year (2021-22) against a total target of Tk 330,000 crore. As such, the deficit stood at Tk 30,000 crore, the Finance Ministry sources said.
According to sources, Bangladesh passed through another fiscal year of various challenges marred with Covid-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war. The effects of the Ukraine-Russia war have created instability in the domestic economy. Covid-19 has come under control but did not totally leave.
Imports and exports have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the global economic situation mainly caused by the Ukraine-Russia war. Despite these obstacles, the fiscal year 2021-22 passed relatively well having a positive impact on the revenue sector, said NBR official.
The NBR has not yet released the final figures for revenue collection in the just-concluded 2021-22 fiscal year. As per provisional account, the revenue collection stood at Tk 296,000 crore from import duty, value added tax, VAT and income tax. The growth rate stood at 14 per cent.
Sources said income tax, value added tax and import duty saw the best growth among the three sectors. However, VAT is a bit behind. Rising imports and commodity prices in the international market have had a positive impact on import tariffs. This sector generates about Tk 93, 000 crore in customs revenue.
Of this, Tk 60,000 crore came from Chittagong, the country's largest custom house. The rest of the tariff is collected through other customs stations including Benapole Custom House, the main customs port by land.
Although this growth rate is lower than the previous year, the revenue collection has increased. In the previous fiscal year 2020-21, the revenue growth was 20 per cent and collected Tk 260,000 crore.
According to sources, no cuts were made in revenue target in the last fiscal year. The original target, which was estimated, is maintained in the revised target. As a result, the deficit has increased. NBR provides 85 per cent of the total budget.
NBR Chairman Abu Hena Rahmatul Munim said, "Achieving targets is always challenging,  We are trying to get closer to the goal. You will see good results soon."
Asked if any plans have been made to achieve this huge target in the current fiscal year, the chairman said, "Of course. However, he did not give a clear explanation in this regard. Meanwhile, the NBR has set the revenue collection target for fiscal year 2022-23 at Tk 3,70,000 crore.
According to an NBR letter to its field offices, Tk1,22,100 crore, which is 33per cent of the total revenue collection target, will be collected as income tax in the next fiscal year. A total of Tk1,36,900 crore will come as value added tax (VAT) and Tk1.11 lakh crore from  customs duty which are 37per cent and 30per cent of total revenue targets respectively.
The target is 12per cent higher than the current fiscal target, which is Tk3,30,000 crore.


