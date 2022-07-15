Eight found dead in six districts

At least eight people including four females, a SSC candidate, and a NSI official, were found dead in six districts- Bhola, Barguna, Pabna, Naogaon, Mymensingh, and Noakhali, recently.

BHOLA: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a SSC candidate in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Obaidur Rahman, 17, a resident of Ruhita Village under Ali Nagar Union of the upazila. He was an SSC candidate from Pashchim Ruhita Secondary School and worked as an electrician.

It was learnt that Obaidur went out of his house on Tuesday night and was missing.

Locals spotted his throat-slit body from a betel nut garden near his house in Ruhita Village and informed police. Being informed, police recovered the body from the spot and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhola Model Police Station (PS) Arman said a case was registered with the police station in this regard.

BARGUNA: Bodies of two individuals including a missing National Security Intelligence (NSI) official have been recovered from Shubho Sandhya Sea Beach in Taltoli Upazila of the district.

Fire Service personnel recovered the bodies at about 4:30pm on Wednesday four and a half hours after they went missing.

The deceased were Mostofa Quader, 40, junior field officer of Barguna NSI and Noor Akter Jui, 17, daughter of his sister-in-law.

Hearing about the missing of tourists, hundreds of people thronged Shubho Sondhya Sea Beach. A pall of gloom descended on the sea beach and adjoining areas with the wailing of the family members who got survived.

On early Wednesday afternoon, two persons including NSI official Mostofa Quader went missing after strong current dragged them to deeper into the sea when they got down for bath.

At the same time, Mostofa Quader's wife and two sons got into the sea for bath. However, they managed to save their lives.

Mostofa Quader worked as junior field officer at Barguna office of NSI. His wife lived with her two sons at Lalbagh in Dhaka.

It is learnt that his wife Selina Akter, 35 along with her two sons--Abdul Karim, 16, and Mahathir Mohammad, 9--and her sister's daughter Noor Akter Jui went to Barguna to meet her husband on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha vacation.

On Wednesday, Mostofa Quader took his wife, two sons and Noor Akter Jui to the tourist area of Shubho Sondhya Sea Beach.

Taltola Fire Service In-charge Md Ahsan Habib said the bodies of Mostofa Quader and Noor Akter Jui were recovered from the sea.

Taltoli PS OC Sakhawat Hossain said a joint team of police, Naval Police, Coast Guard and Fire Service worked to find out the two missing persons.

PABNA: Police on Wednesday recovered the body of a man from a jute field in Atghoria Upazila of the district.

The deceased was Alam Bishwas, 50, a resident of Koirabari Village in the upazila.

Quoting locals, police said Alam went out of the house to the work in the morning.

Later, locals spotted the body at a jute field in the afternoon and informed police.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Pabna Sadar Hospital for an autopsy, said Atghoria PS OC Abdur Razzaque.

He said they found some tablets with the deceased.

Police are investigating the matter whether it is murder or suicide, Razzaque said.

Legal steps in this regard are under process, the OC further said.

NAOGAON: A couple was found dead in a river in Niyamatpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Raihan Ali, 25, son of Adam Ali of Bil Surshunia Village, and his wife Tarabanu, 19.

Locals spotted the bodies on a boat in the Shib river and, later, informed police.

Niamatpur PS OC Humayun Kabir on Wednesday said Tarabanu and Raihan got married six months ago without the consent of their families.

Police suspected the couple might have committed suicide.

MYMENSINGH: The body of a housewife was recovered in Ishwarganj Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was Fuljan Bibi, 55, wife of Monu Miah, a resident of Uttar Mamrajpur area in the upazila of the district.

Police said locals spotted her hanging body from a ceiling fan in her bed room and, later, informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a hospital morgue.

Ishwarganj PS inspector Zahirul Haque Munna said an unnatural death case was registered with the police station in this regard.

NOAKHALI: The hanging body of a housewife was recovered in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Rumi Akter, 22, wife of Sumon Miah, a resident of Babiapara Village in the upazila.

Police said locals spotted Rumi hanging from a ceiling fan in her bedroom and Informed police. Being informed, police recovered her body from the spot.

Sonaimuri PS OC Harunur Rashid said the body was sent to a hospital morgue for an autopsy to find out the exact cause of the death, and an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard.