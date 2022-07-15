

The 300-year old banyan tree at Parkona Ganesh Pagol Sebashram











The 300-year old banyan tree at Parkona Ganesh Pagol Sebashram in Kotalipara Upazila of Gopalganj District broke down on Monday evening with a banging sound. The giant banyan tree was stretching about one acre of land. The roof of the Sebashram got ransacked, and one of the devotees was injured. Hearing the news of collapse of the tree, hundreds of people rushed to the spot to see the banyan tree for the last time. The removal of the broken tree began from Tuesday morning. Some 50 labourers are working. It will take 10 to 15 days to clean the area, said Michael Hirohit Biswas, president of the Sebeshram. photo: Mozammel Hossain Munna