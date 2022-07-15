Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 15 July, 2022, 7:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

The 300-year old banyan tree at Parkona Ganesh Pagol Sebashram

Published : Friday, 15 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 154

The 300-year old banyan tree at Parkona Ganesh Pagol Sebashram

The 300-year old banyan tree at Parkona Ganesh Pagol Sebashram

The 300-year old banyan tree at Parkona Ganesh Pagol Sebashram in Kotalipara Upazila of Gopalganj District broke down on Monday evening with a banging sound. The giant banyan tree was stretching about one acre of land. The roof of the Sebashram got ransacked, and one of the devotees was injured. Hearing the news of collapse of the tree, hundreds of people rushed to the spot to see the banyan tree for the last time. The removal of the broken tree began from Tuesday morning. Some 50 labourers are working. It will take 10 to 15 days to clean the area, said Michael Hirohit Biswas, president of the Sebeshram.    photo: Mozammel Hossain Munna


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Eight found dead in six districts
The 300-year old banyan tree at Parkona Ganesh Pagol Sebashram
Four teenage girls among six commit suicide
Meghna erosion continues at Raipura
Non-formal education launched for dropout students at Ulipur
Law-enforcers urged to help eradicate drugs from society
Youth slaughtered in Bhola
State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian


Latest News
Bangladesh continues to be most gender-equal country in South Asia
Sri Lanka President not granted asylum: Singapore
Indian High Commissioner meets Obaidul Quader
US prepared to use force to stop Iran getting nuclear arms: Biden
Both MP, principal trash report on assault
Two unidentified bodies recovered from Dhaka streets
8,000 meters net seized from Halda River in Ctg
India reports 1st monkeypox case
Bangladesh may face Sri Lanka-like situation: GM Quader
Curbing import: BB asks dealers to report 24 hrs before opening LCs
Most Read News
Padma Bridge’s impact on economic, tourism sector
West fighting against Russia in Ukraine, Serbian leader says
Dozens of nations at UN call on Russia to end war in Ukraine
Global Covid cases approach 564 million
Sri Lankans await of president's resignation
Fresh Covid wave sweeps Asia
Gotabaya resigns, at last
Woman journo found dead at Rayer Bazaar
European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley
Country’s messy leather sector
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft