Four teenage girls among six commit suicide

Six people including four teenage girls committed suicide in six districts- Barishal, Narayanganj, Chattogram, Meherpur, Barguna, and Pabna, in recent times.

BARISHAL: A college girl has reportedly committed suicide in Gournadi Upazila of the district, a day before her wedding ceremony.

Deceased Liza Akter, 18, was the daughter of Abdul Haque Sardar, a resident of Bejgati Village in the upazila. She was an intermediate student of Barthi Degree College in the area.

Police said family members of the deceased found Liza hanging from the ceiling of a room on Wednesday evening.

Later, she was rushed to Gaurnadi Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

The deceased's father said the marriage was fixed five months ago according to Liza's consent. July 7 was set for her marriage. Even all the formalities of the wedding ceremony have been done as per her opinion.

The reason behind the suicide could not be known yet.

Gaurnadi Police Station (PS) Sub-Inspector (SI) Md Shahajan said, on information, they recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

NARAYANGANJ: A teenage girl committed suicide in Araihazar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Maya Akter, 16, daughter of Aynal, a resident of Panchbaria Village of the upazila. Maya worked as a worker at a factory in Ujan Gopindi area.

It was learnt that Maya Akter committed suicide by taking poison in Noapara area around 10 am due to quarrel with her mother.

On information, police recovered the body from the spot and sent it to hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Araihazar PS SI Nure Alam confirmed the incident.

CHATTOGRAM: A young man reportedly committed suicide in Halishahar area in the city on Tuesday.

The deceased was Mahtab Uddin, 25, son of Kamal Uddin, a resident of Ward-26 of Halishahar in the port city.

Kamal, father of the deceased, said he found the hanging body inside the toilet in the morning and informed police.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Panchlaish PS Sadiqur Rahman said the body was sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

MEHERPUR: A teenage girl committed suicide in Mujibnagar Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was Ayesha Akter Ritu, 15, daughter of Ripon Miah, a resident of Dariapur Village of the upazila.

It was learnt that Ritu committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her bed room as her father did not give her a smartphone.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to a hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Mujibnagar PS OC Rasel Mehedi said an unnatural death case was registered with the police station in this regard.

BARGUNA: A young man committed suicide in Amtali Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Kamal Hawlader, 25, son of Razzak Hawlader, a resident of Chalabhanga Village under Chawra Union.

According to local sources, Kamal committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree beside a canal due to quarrel with family members as he did not like his newly married wife.

On information, police recovered the body from the spot and sent it to a hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Amtali PS OC Mizanur Rahman said an unnatural death case was filed with the police station in this regard.

PABNA: A teenage girl allegedly committed suicide in a huff with her parents in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday night as her parents could not buy her a dress for Eid-ul-Azha.

Deceased Lata Khatun, was the daughter of Rowshan Ali, a resident of Bara Dahapara Village in the upazila. She was a ninth grade student of Pachuria Muktijoddha Adarsha High School.

The deceased's brother Nayan found her sister hanging from the ceiling in a room around 9 pm when their parents went to meet their another sister, said Chatmohar PS OC Md Jalal Uddin.

The deceased's father Rowshan Ali said they could not buy a dress for her daughter this Eid due to financial constraints. Probably, her daughter was hurt and hanged herself from the ceiling.

An unnatural death case was filed with the police station in this incident, the OC added.











