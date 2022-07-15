Meghna erosion continues at Raipura



The picture taken recently shows an old man who became destitute losing his house and land because of the Meghna erosion at Mahishberh Village in Charsubuddhi under Raipur Upazila of Narsingdi District. photo: observer

In demand of embankment, affected families have formed human chain in Char-Polashtali Village at Sreenagar Union on July 4.

Locals at the human chain said, there are more than 4,000 people in the village having primary school, madrasa, mosque and graveyard; the village has been experiencing erosion for about 40 years; over these years, numerous living houses, hundreds of bighas of croplands and trees were devoured, causing damages of crores of Taka.

Managing Committee President of Polashtali Government Primary School Abdul Based said, victim families have been remaining in constant fear and panic for the last two days; they are passing days in inhuman condition. If there is no immediate measure, the remaining part of the village will be eroded fully.

The local administration gave assurance of raising embankment, but it is not being implemented, he added. "We no longer want assurance but implementation," he maintained.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Md Masud, Raipura Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Azgor Ali, Executive Engineer of Water Development Board-Narsingdi Bojiy Indra Shankar Chakraborti, Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Md Sazzad Hossain, Sreenagar Union Chairman Reaz Morshed Khan Rasel and others have inspected the affected village.











