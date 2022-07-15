Video
Non-formal education launched for dropout students at Ulipur

Published : Friday, 15 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 159
Our Correspondent

The boys and girls, who were once dropped out of schools at Brahmaputra River char under Begumganj Union of Ulipur Upazila, get new books under the non-formal education programme launched recently. photo: observer

The boys and girls, who were once dropped out of schools at Brahmaputra River char under Begumganj Union of Ulipur Upazila, get new books under the non-formal education programme launched recently. photo: observer

ULIPUR, KURIGRAM, July 14: A non-formal education school having 90 centres has been launched in Ulipur Upazila of the district in order to make dropout students school-bound in remote chars.
The school was opened recently in Char Sarkar Para-2 Village of Begumganj Union, detached by the Brahmaputra River. It was inaugurated by Assistant Director Saidur Rahman of Non-formal Education Bureau-Kurigram.
In cooperation with Non-formal Education Bureau Chinnamukul Bangladesh-Kurigram has started the project with 270 dropout students in 13 unions.
The feasibility potential of the project is very high with scanty formal schooling facilities in remote char areas. To tap the potentiality, Chhinnamukul has chosen it to spread education across these char unions.
Among others, Senior Programme Manager of Chhinnamul Bangladesh Sushanta Pal, District Programme Manager Shafikul Islam, Finance Manager Jewel Islam, Upazila Programme Manager Mahbub Alam, Union Chairmen Bablu Mia and Mizanur Rahman Mandal were present.
Student Alam Badsha, son of Saheb Ali of Sarkar Para Village of Begumganj Union, said, "Although I am at 14, I couldn't go to school due to poverty. River eroded our houses. We don't have living place. How to go to school? Now I am going to school. It gets me good."
One local Abu Kalam Mia said, the only school was eroded by devouring Brahmaputra River. "My 12-year old son Masud Rana has gone to school for few days. But he stopped going to school as it is located in a long distance. Now Chhinnamukul School has been opened. Now char children can learn education, I believe so."
Eid festivity is prevailing in remote char areas. Children who would catch fishes or play for whole day are now going to school with books, it is like a dream, he added.
Under Out of School Children Education Programme (PEDP-4), the school programme has been initiated.
If the education programme continues, lives of dropout children in these areas will change.


