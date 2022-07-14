EU, UN envoys meet Fakhrul

After Eid-ul-Azha, the EU and UN envoys in Dhaka met BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the BNP leaders held a meeting with Charles Whiteley, the EU Ambassador. On Tuesday, he held a meeting with Gwyn-Lewis, Resident Coordinator at the UN

Bangladesh Office.

The two meetings were held at the BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office ahead of the next national elections.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and Organizing Secretary Shama Obaid were present at both the meetings.

After the meeting, the BNP leaders avoided answering questions regarding the meetings.

Senior BNP leader Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said, "We have discussed the relevant issues in the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and the EU."

Before and after the 2014 and 2016 elections, the BNP held meetings with various ambassadors to Bangladesh.











