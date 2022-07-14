Climate justice, the local best practices help contain climate crisis

Carbon emission in the atmosphere is increasing resulting in melting of the ice of the Himalayas, Antarctica, and other icy parts of the world.

The issue is getting enormous attention from every part of the world interlinked with global warming and sea level rising, but of them the least developed and small island countries are facing serious threats, such as increasing melting water are about to submerge these lower coastal parts of the world.

However, realizing this cruel reality, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report, Nationally Determined Contribution ( NDC), United Nations Environment Programme(UNEP) and many other Climate related policies have suggested various measures/ resolutions.

Of them, locally -led adaptation is increasingly becoming popular to decrease the carbon emission.

Bangladesh is one of the worst and vulnerable countries because of this bad impact of climate change, although Bangladesh's responsibility in this regard is very less, only 0.3 tonnes of greenhouse gas emission.

Different areas in Bangladesh are facing different types of climate crises which are unique and people from each agro ecological area are trying to cope with the adverse impact of climate change through various best practices and adaptive measures.

The Daily Observer has visited different agro ecological sites including plain land of Manikganj, drought prone area of Rajshahi, saline prone area of Sathhira and flood prone Haor area of Netrokona to investigate what best practices the local people are using to reduce carbon emission.

Of them there are two villages already that have become popular as they have become branded as eco-friendly woven using villages is a unique example of this which is created by the rural women and it is locally led.

One is located in Dhumghat village from coastal area under Ishwaripur union of Shyamnagar of Satkhira and another village from barind or dryland area of Gubirpara of Tanore of Rajshahi where all families in the stated two villages are using now eco-friendly woven.

However, people's dependence on bio-fuels is gradually increasing causing serious destruction of forest resources and also disrupting environmental balance.

Amid this situation, people in rural areas are saving energy by using environment- friendly Chula) stove, (Bandhu Chula) and helping reducing harmful carbon emission, protecting forests and balancing the environment.

The use of this environment- friendly Chula is playing a significant role both for the existence of the people of Bangladesh and also for global people due to its less capacity of spreading carbon emission.

Talking with the Daily Observer, the officials of Bangladesh Science and Shilpa Research Parishad (BCSIR), said that this organization took initiative to expand these types of Chula in 80s.

Later, the government and NGOs with the support from the foreign funds and donors vastly promoted its use, preparation, and expansion across the country.

But here is the story of a woman from the coastal part of Bangladesh, who individually has begun this step to make this stove in her area without any support.

Moina Rani, a housewife of 55 years of age, lives in the south western coastal part of Bangladesh, Talbariya village, No 10 Atulia union, under Shyamnagar upazila in Sathhira district.

Very recently when this correspondent approached her, she said that she was using and preparing these Chula following indigenous knowledge and traditional technology.

She also noted that she made these types of Chula not from the perspective of climate change, global warming, and harmful carbon emission, protection for women and child's health issues but from a serious fuel crisis in her area.

When asked, what things had inspired her to adopt such Chula, Moina Rani said that she had faced lots of hardship and poverty.

And such a crisis led her to do many things including agricultural works, collecting fish fry and other domestic chores for their survival.

"But the most difficult job was finding out bio-fuels for cooking. I used to face huge struggles, so a constant thought of pressure about how I can cook my food by using very less amount of fuel haunted me. And such inner pressure drove me to adopt such a Chula.

"Yes initially, I failed to give it a proper shape but gradually I became successful as I put in a lot of efforts, experiments, and research work to make it workable.

As an experiment, Moina Rani has started cooking at her home with this Bandhu Chula by using various natural items including straws, crops, hays, ghuta (dried cow dung), woods, dry grass, haystack, cow-dung mashal, wood powder etc as a source of fuel.

The discovery of Moina's Chula is different from the other traditional Chula, it has four mouths which have special demands not only in her own village but also other districts and divisions.

"At a time we can cook various types of foods in my Chula. We need to blow up from one place but the temperature will increase in different segments of the Chula. It helps to make various types of foods within a short period of time and using fewer amounts of fuels," she said.

Moina Rani's Chula plays two roles, it protects the surrounding environment from becoming polluted and, on the other hand, people can use any type of fuel materials available in coastal areas.

Asked about the preparation of the Chula, she said that she needs some materials including soil, a pipe made with cement, a couple of rods and discs and it costs about Tk Three-four hundreds for each Chula.

People from hundreds of villages that cover at least six thousands families and also at least 50 hotels of various unions and upazilas including Shyamnagar, Kaliganj, Ashasoni, Dabhata, under Khulna and Sathkira are currently using these Bandhu Chula.

She happens to be a local trainer who teaches how to make this Bandhu Chula and over the last 15 years she has been engaged in providing this training to the local people which brought her a prestigious award called Environment Padak, 2015, for her outstanding contribution to protection of the environment and women empowerment.

Kabuljan Begum, 55 years old, lives in Haridaspur village in Rajshahi's Tanore, she is also popular in her village for her environmentally friendly Chula.

Talking with the Daily Observer, she said people do not need to spend much money to prepare such a Chula.

We only we need three types of materials to prepare my Chula including some glue soil (clay) one pipe and four bricks.

Kabuljan does not have any academic education, but experience led her to gather such unique knowledge to protect the environment and also humans from inhaling harmful smokes which causes serious diseases to the rural women.

According to a research report, about 33,000 women in Bangladesh face asthma due to biofuels every year.

When asked about her journey of making these Chula, responding to this query, she said that in 2013 she was introduced with Bandhu Chula for the first time.

Later she adopted this stove in an innovative way.

"I observed so keenly and tried to give it a different shape so that it can be more environment- friendly and spend a bit less money," she said.

"The Chula emits very less amount of smoke and the smoke go outside through a pipe, so the users do not get the smoke either through breathing or get direct eye contact with the smoke. Soon, it started becoming popular," she said.

Her environment- friendly Chula became so popular that she was invited by other women to teach them how to prepare it and later such training transformed her as a trainer.

Talking about the positive impact of these Chula, Kabuljna, who is mother of five children, said that the fuel consumption of this stove is much less.

"We can cook very fast by using this Chula and emit very less and any kind of fuel can be used," she said.

However, till now about 253 have been arranged by different organizations including both in the rural and urban level of Rajshahi including Tanore, Nachol, Poba, Godagari upazila and Rajshahi City Corporation urban level.

Kabuljan is playing an important role in women emancipation and empowerment movement.

She gives destitute women, marginal women to use her Jatakal and by using this jatakal (grain grinder) women can earn Tk. 15 by smashing on KG rice or wheat.

However, Mirza Shawkat Ali, Director of the Department of Environment, said that the government has given special attention to locally led adaptation issues to combat the negative impact of climate change.

Bangladesh is the least carbon emission emitter country globally but despite this situation, the government is trying to introduce locally led various adaptive measures.

"We have received funds to enhance locally led adaptation and also to combat various bad impacts of climate change from various sources but we count mainly four with regard to climate change. It includes green climate fund, adaptation fund, social climate fund, LDC fund, Bangladesh Climate Change Trust Fund and Bangladesh Climate Change Resilience Fund.

Besides, we also received funds from our development partners including global financial funds, World Bank, Japan and few more.

Of them, one fund under Foreign Commerce and Development Office ( UK), has given us 120 million pounds to address locally led adaptation especially coastal critical areas, including Sundarban and its adjacent ecological area.

Pavel Partha, researcher and writer on community led climate resilience and ecological justice talked with the Daily Observer and said that climate adaptive works should be community led, locally led, nature based and based on local knowledge and resources.

It helps communities to solve their environmental, economical, social and physical problems. It also contributes to reduce the risk of climate crisis through the people's participation

"We need to identify and realize the risk, vulnerabilities and capacities of communities in different agro-ecological zones. We need to strengthen this type of community led climate resilient practices and allocate the global green climate funds for them," he said.

According to the government National Adaptation Plan NAP which is now under observation by various stakeholders also gives emphasis on local traditional indigenous various measures.









