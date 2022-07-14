Video
Thursday, 14 July, 2022
Front Page

No Acting Principal for more than six months

Published : Thursday, 14 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Staff Correspondent

The National University has issued new rules for the post of 'Acting Principal'.  From now on, those who have been serving as 'acting principals' for a year or more will no longer be able to hold that position.
This information was given by the National University sources on Wednesday (July 13).
The new rules were issued after a teacher in Narail was strangled with shoelaces and assault.
Asking about these issues, National University
Vice-Chancellor Professor Mashiur Rahman told that, "In the case of appointment of acting principal, we had already instructed that the person in charge cannot stay for more than six months."
'The committee was not formed due to Covid pandemic and other circumstances and it was not accepted. From now on, we are sending letters to all the public and private colleges in the country so that it is accepted regularly," he added.
He further said that in most of the colleges, there is no regular principal, no one can be in charge for more than six months. A new principal will have to be appointed within this period. If any allegation of disobedience is proved, action will be taken against those involved.


