Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 14 July, 2022, 3:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Road accidents claim 142 lives in a week

52.2pc of deaths caused due to motorcycle crashes

Published : Thursday, 14 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Staff Correspondent

At least 142 people were killed in over 120 road accidents across the country between July 5 and July 13.
During this period, deaths of 69 people or 52.2 per cent of the reported deaths in road accidents were caused due to motorcycle accidents, the Road Safety Foundation's Executive Director Saidur Rahman, a press release of the RSF said.
In Dhaka city a pedestrian was killed after a bus turned turtle on the road in city's Banani on Wednesday morning. Deceased Ranju Sheikh, 35, worked as a security guard of a building in Dhaka. He hailed from Rajbari district. The driver of a 'Imam Paribahan' bus lost control over the steering wheel and overturned on the road at Kakoli intersection around 6:15am, leaving a passer-by dead on the spot.
Police seized the bus but its driver fled away, said Banani Police Station OC Nure Azam Miah, adding that it is yet not clear how many passengers were on the bus.  His body was sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital for autopsy.
Our Chattogram,     Staff Correspondent  added that at least six people have been killed in a road accident at Bhayar Dighir Par on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway under Patiya upazila of the district, on Tuesday last.
Our Madaripur  Correspondent added two people were killed in a head-on collision between a bus and a pickup van at Rajoir upazila in Madaripur district on Wednesday.
The deceased were identified as Saddam, 22, and Khairul, 45, residents of Ganggoria village in Naogaon's Porsha upazila.
Our Dinajpur  Correspondent reported three youths were killed and two others injured after a private car, carrying them, fell into a roadside ditch at Sadar upazila in Dinajpur district on Tuesday night.
The deceased were identified as Barno Bosak, 22, son of Dinajpur city unit ward no 4 Awami League secretary Kopileshwar Bosak; AR Imon, 23, son of late Nurul Amin; and  Shahriar Shawan, 24, son of Shafiqul Islam. Imon was the student of Dhaka's South East University and Shawan was the student of Saidpur Cantonment Public School and College.
Our Correspondent Manikganj writes two motorcyclists were killed in a road accident in Ghior Upazila of the district on Sunday night. The deceased were identified as Juwel Miah and Ashiqur Rahman, residents of  Rathura village under Ghior upazila of the district.
Our Mymensingh  Correspondent added that a motorcyclist was killed and another injured after a truck hit his motorcycle in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Tuesday. The deceased was Rifat, 16, son of Rois Uddin, a resident of Shilasi village in the upazila.
Our Patuakhali, an Awami League leader was killed after a motorcycle hit him in  Bauphal Upazila of the  district on Monday afternoon. Deceased Amir Ali Hawlader, 60, was the president of Chandradwip union Awami League in the upazila.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Biden vows 'to advance Israel's integration' in Middle East
The city looks deserted on Wednesday despite the Eid holidays
EU, UN envoys meet Fakhrul
Climate justice, the local best practices help contain climate crisis
No Acting Principal for more than six months
Road accidents claim 142 lives in a week
Harun to head DB
Mordaunt favourite UK PM candidate


Latest News
Russia, Ukraine start grain talks in Turkey's Istanbul
Maldives gov’t faces backlash for accepting Sri Lankan president
Mustafizur new Bangladesh high commissioner to India
Mehedi, Nasum strike as Tigers pack Windies at 108
SSC examinee’s throat-slit body recovered in Bhola
Hasan urges BNP to go to countrymen instead of foreigners
As per BNP’s dream, Bangladesh will never be like Sri Lanka: Hanif
5 senior police officials transferred
Awami League least bothered by BNP's threat: Quader
Sri Lankan acting PM asks speaker to nominate new leader
Most Read News
Sri Lanka declares state of emergency hours after president flees to Maldives
Fleeing Sri Lankan president lands in Maldives
Sri Lankan protesters storm PM’s office after president flees country
Sri Lanka President Rajapaksa flees country for Maldives on Air Force plane
Sri Lanka PM appointed as acting president
Twitter sues Elon Musk to hold him to $44 billion deal
Chinese cities break heat records, weather extremes to persist
Turkey to host grain talks with Russia, Ukraine, UN
Fire at Gazipur jhut godown, doused after 3 hours' of efforts
Unknown disease claims 20 lives in Afghanistan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft