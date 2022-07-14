Road accidents claim 142 lives in a week

At least 142 people were killed in over 120 road accidents across the country between July 5 and July 13.

During this period, deaths of 69 people or 52.2 per cent of the reported deaths in road accidents were caused due to motorcycle accidents, the Road Safety Foundation's Executive Director Saidur Rahman, a press release of the RSF said.

In Dhaka city a pedestrian was killed after a bus turned turtle on the road in city's Banani on Wednesday morning. Deceased Ranju Sheikh, 35, worked as a security guard of a building in Dhaka. He hailed from Rajbari district. The driver of a 'Imam Paribahan' bus lost control over the steering wheel and overturned on the road at Kakoli intersection around 6:15am, leaving a passer-by dead on the spot.

Police seized the bus but its driver fled away, said Banani Police Station OC Nure Azam Miah, adding that it is yet not clear how many passengers were on the bus. His body was sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital for autopsy.

Our Chattogram, Staff Correspondent added that at least six people have been killed in a road accident at Bhayar Dighir Par on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway under Patiya upazila of the district, on Tuesday last.

Our Madaripur Correspondent added two people were killed in a head-on collision between a bus and a pickup van at Rajoir upazila in Madaripur district on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Saddam, 22, and Khairul, 45, residents of Ganggoria village in Naogaon's Porsha upazila.

Our Dinajpur Correspondent reported three youths were killed and two others injured after a private car, carrying them, fell into a roadside ditch at Sadar upazila in Dinajpur district on Tuesday night.

The deceased were identified as Barno Bosak, 22, son of Dinajpur city unit ward no 4 Awami League secretary Kopileshwar Bosak; AR Imon, 23, son of late Nurul Amin; and Shahriar Shawan, 24, son of Shafiqul Islam. Imon was the student of Dhaka's South East University and Shawan was the student of Saidpur Cantonment Public School and College.

Our Correspondent Manikganj writes two motorcyclists were killed in a road accident in Ghior Upazila of the district on Sunday night. The deceased were identified as Juwel Miah and Ashiqur Rahman, residents of Rathura village under Ghior upazila of the district.

Our Mymensingh Correspondent added that a motorcyclist was killed and another injured after a truck hit his motorcycle in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Tuesday. The deceased was Rifat, 16, son of Rois Uddin, a resident of Shilasi village in the upazila.

Our Patuakhali, an Awami League leader was killed after a motorcycle hit him in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon. Deceased Amir Ali Hawlader, 60, was the president of Chandradwip union Awami League in the upazila.











