Harun to head DB

Harun Or Rashid has been promoted as the chief of Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).He replaces M Hafiz Akhtar, who will now head the Crime and Operations Division of the DMP. Commissioner Shafiqul Islam issued an order to this effect on Wednesday.He has been given the new responsibility in an order issued by DMP on Wednesday. Four other police officers have also been promoted in the order.According to the order, Harun Or Rashid has been promoted to the post of Additional Commissioner of Police (DB) from Joint Commissioner of the cyber and Special Crimes Department (DB).He had previously been promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police on May 11.Meanwhile, Munibur Rahman will remain incharge of the Traffic Division. Md Asaduzzaman will also continue to lead the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit.Syed Nurul Islam, who was serving as the Joint Commissioner of the Traffic Division, has now been named the Additional Commissioner of Logistics, Finance and Procurement.Harun has made the headlines on several occasions in the last decade. In 2011, he assaulted eat the BNP's former chief whip Zainul Abdin Farroque during a demonstration outside the parliament building.Later in 2019, he was also embroiled in controversy while serving as the superintendent of Narayanganj when he arrested the wife and teenage son of Amber Group Chairman Shawkat Aziz Russell.