Seasonal traders count losses as rawhide price falls

Seasonal hide traders have suffered the most due to instability in the leather market. They claim they got lower prices because of a syndicate of tannery owners and rawhide traders. They say they have had to sell the hide to the warehouse keepers at a lower price than the price they bought from the public.

However, the Bangladesh Hide and Skin Merchants Association claimed that they had bought hides at the government fixed price.

On Wednesday morning the capital's largest rawhide market, the famous Posta, was relatively quiet for lack of sellers. There was a demand for large cow hides but the supply was low. Small cow hides were sold for Tk 200 per piece.

Meanwhile, the rawhide prices did not tally with the fixed prices of the sacrificial animals. The sellers are blaming the syndicate for this like last few years. However, leather traders say that tannery owners have to buy hides at less than half the price.

After half past two in the afternoon in the capital, the crowd of rawhide sellers started increasing. Around the area, haggling between buyers and sellers was observed over the price of hides. Many have been forced to leave their skin without getting a fair price.

Seasonal trader Mohammad Imran said, "I have collected 150 pieces of hides. I bought skins for Tk 650 to Tk 700 each but came to Posta and sold it for an average of Tk 700. We did not gain much. The cost of our labour, even the car rent could not be realised. My question is, even before Eid, These skins were bought for Tk 1,300 to Tk 1,500 per piece, then why it will be Tk 700 now."

Rawhide seller Touhiduzzaman said, "I have brought 100 cow rawhides for sale. But the trader does not want to pay more than Tk 260 for each piece. The price is not even close to the amount set by the government. I was forced to sell hides at half the price."

Meanwhile, tannery owners will start buying rawhides from Thursday. They will buy salted hides at the price fixed by the government all over the country including 154 tanneries operating in the country.

Rawhide trader Kazi Anisur Rahman said, the tanneries of Dhaka and Savar don't provide good prices. Besides, they don't pay the money in time. Whereas, there has been a hike in the price of salt in the market, so, it's not possible to buy rawhide at the government fixed price.

Aftab Khan, President of the BHSMA, said the number of animals sacrificed this year was lower than the previous years due to higher prices. This time the price of salt is higher, wages are higher, freight charges have increased. This has affected the leather market, although the demand for rawhides in the world market has not diminished at present.

Even on the third day of Eid, the rawhide of sacrificial animals is being sold in the capital. In other years, there was a traffic jam in the Posta area due to raw hide carrying vehicles, but this year a different picture was seen. The presence of skin on the street is also much less.

According to seasonal traders and stockiest, the price of hide has gone up from a minimum of Tk 250 to Tk 300 and a maximum of Tk 1,100 to Tk 1,300. However, the price of goat skin has collapsed. It is being sold at a price of only Tk 2 to Tk 7. Some people are dumping the skins.

Shahin Ahmed, president of the Bangladesh Tannery Association (BTA), said that in the three days of the Eid-ul-Azha, the owners of different tanneries have collected 3.5 lakh pieces of rawhides. This year they plan to collect 95 lakh pieces of salted cow, buffalo, goat and sheep skins.

Shahin Ahmed said that chemicals are required for processing rawhides. Tanneries collect chemicals under supervised bond facility. Therefore, in the interest of the tannery industry, it is necessary to maintain supervised bonds and increase the scope of its benefits. BTA has already applied to the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to increase this facility. He sought the help of the government to consider the application.

Earlier, the government has fixed the prices of rawhides of sacrificial animals ahead of Eid-ul-Azha by increasing Tk 7 per square foot than that of the previous year.

This year, the price of salted rawhide of cow was fixed at Tk 47 to Tk 52 per square foot in Dhaka while it will be sold at Tk 40 to Tk 44 per square foot outside Dhaka.

Besides, the per square foot of goat skins will be sold at Tk 18 to Tk 20 and female goat skins will be at Tk 12 to Tk 14 across the country.











