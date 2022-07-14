Video
People returning to capital after Eid without any hindrance

Published : Thursday, 14 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Hedayet Ullah Khan

Hundreds of people have started to return to the capital city after spending their Eid holidays with their near and dear ones at their ancestral home. This photo was taken from Kamalapur Railway Station on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

General people have started returning to the capital Dhaka as the scheduled holiday of Eid-ul-Azha ended on last Monday and offices - both the government and private - opened on Tuesday. Till on Wednesday, people were seen on holiday mode and they were returning to Dhaka without any hindrance.
Without facing difficulties people were returning towards the capital Dhaka
through public buses, trains and launches. Though, pressure of returning people was seen little bit more in the Kamalapur Railway Station, main rail station in the capital, in comparison with Mohakhali, Gabtali and Saidabad bus terminals and Sadarghat launch terminal.
Visiting the Kamalapur Railway Station, Sadarghat launch terminal and Mohakhali, Gabtali and Saidabad bus terminals it was seen that there was no shortage of passengers even if there was no overflowing pressure. However, the number of passengers in trains and launches was more than public transports.
At Kamalapur Railway Station, the pressure of people heading towards Dhaka increased. Although the offices started on Tuesday after the Eid holiday, there was not much pressure of people on that day. However, after a day, the pressure increased a lot at the main railway station in Dhaka.
People have been returning to Dhaka by train from different districts of the country since Wednesday morning after Eid. Although the pressure of the passengers increased in the train, but there was no overcrowding. The passengers also said that the train left the station on time on the way back.
Not only the passengers were returning, at the same time many were leaving Dhaka, even after Eid they were going to their village homes.
Mehedi Hassan, a returning passenger of Nilsagar Express train, told the Daily Observer, "There was no extra passenger pressure in the train. Today I felt like normal time. During Eid journey before Eid there was no place to set foot in the carriage, on the way back I saw only 5-6 people standing in one carriage."
He said he easily returned to Dhaka after the Eid holiday. However, he reached Kamalapur railway station an hour later than the scheduled return time.


