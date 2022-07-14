Video
US consumer prices surge to new 40-year high of 9.1%

Published : Thursday, 14 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105

WASHINGTON, July 13: US inflation surged to a fresh peak of 9.1 percent in June, further squeezing American families and heaping pressure on President Joe Biden, whose approval ratings have taken a battering from the relentless rise in prices.
Government data released Wednesday showed a sharp, faster-than-expected increase in the consumer price index compared to May driven by significant increases in gasoline prices.
The 9.1 percent CPI spike over the past 12 months to June was the fastest increase since November 1981, the Labor
Department reported.
Energy contributed half of the monthly increase, as gasoline jumped 11.2 percent last month and a staggering 59.9 percent over the past year. Overall energy prices posted their biggest annual increase since April 1980.
While acknowledging the inflation rate was "unacceptably high," Biden argued that it was also "out of date" as it did not reflect a clear drop in energy prices since mid-June.
The recent price drop had provided "important breathing room for American families. And, other commodities like wheat have fallen sharply since this report," the president said in a statement.
Insisting that tackling inflation was the top priority, Biden admitted his administration needed "to make more progress, more quickly, in getting price increases under control."
The war in Ukraine has pushed global energy and food prices higher, and US gas prices at the pump last month hit a record of more than $5 a gallon.
However, energy prices have eased in recent weeks, which could start to relieve some of the pressure on consumers.    -AFP


