Perform duties with new impetus: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed on Wednesday called upon the police members to perform their duties with new impetus after the Eid celebrations.

The IGP made the call while exchanging Eid greetings with police officers, members and civil staff working at the police headquarters on Wednesday.

The IGP said that during the holy Eid-ul-Azha, the police personnel were responsible for ensuring the safety of sacrificial animals and cattle markets, maintaining law and order and traffic management and they performed their duty properly. -UNB