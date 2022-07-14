Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 14 July, 2022, 3:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Perform duties with new impetus: IGP

Published : Thursday, 14 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed on Wednesday called upon the police members to perform their duties with new impetus after the Eid celebrations.
The IGP made the call while exchanging Eid greetings with police officers, members and civil staff working at the police headquarters on Wednesday.
The IGP said that during the holy Eid-ul-Azha, the police personnel were responsible for ensuring the safety of sacrificial animals and cattle markets, maintaining law and order and traffic management and they performed their duty properly.     -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Perform duties with new impetus: IGP
Not foreigners, go to the people: Hasan to BNP
Teen dies in stampede over Eid meat in Keraniganj
CU student killed in Kolkata road accident
European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley
Slum dwellers find way to food security in Rajshahi
Woman journo found dead at Rayer Bazaar
Dhaka’s air remains ‘unhealthy’


Latest News
Russia, Ukraine start grain talks in Turkey's Istanbul
Maldives gov’t faces backlash for accepting Sri Lankan president
Mustafizur new Bangladesh high commissioner to India
Mehedi, Nasum strike as Tigers pack Windies at 108
SSC examinee’s throat-slit body recovered in Bhola
Hasan urges BNP to go to countrymen instead of foreigners
As per BNP’s dream, Bangladesh will never be like Sri Lanka: Hanif
5 senior police officials transferred
Awami League least bothered by BNP's threat: Quader
Sri Lankan acting PM asks speaker to nominate new leader
Most Read News
Sri Lanka declares state of emergency hours after president flees to Maldives
Fleeing Sri Lankan president lands in Maldives
Sri Lankan protesters storm PM’s office after president flees country
Sri Lanka President Rajapaksa flees country for Maldives on Air Force plane
Sri Lanka PM appointed as acting president
Twitter sues Elon Musk to hold him to $44 billion deal
Chinese cities break heat records, weather extremes to persist
Turkey to host grain talks with Russia, Ukraine, UN
Fire at Gazipur jhut godown, doused after 3 hours' of efforts
Unknown disease claims 20 lives in Afghanistan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft