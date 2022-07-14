Not foreigners, go to the people: Hasan to BNP

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday advised the opposition BNP to work for winning people's support to come to power instead of lobbying with the foreigners.

He said this when journalists sought his comments on the opposition party's recent meeting with the UN Resident Coordinator and European Union Ambassador.

Talking to journalists at Bangladesh Secretariat the minister further said that foreigners must not interfere in the country's internal matters.

Hasan said BNP continues to insult the country by frequently going to the foreigners to raise the country's domestic issues.

He said the people of Bangladesh do not like a political party to seek help from outsiders.

"The people will cast their ballots, not foreigners," he said pointing to BNP.

Earlier, Hasan unveiled the cover of a book titled "Bangladesh Delta Plan 2100".

Information secretary Mokbul Hossain was also present at the event. -UNB









