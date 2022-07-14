Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 14 July, 2022, 3:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Teen dies in stampede over Eid meat in Keraniganj

Published : Thursday, 14 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

 KERANIGANJ, Jul 13: A teenage boy has died after being crushed in a stampede triggered by a rush to collect the meat of sacrificial animals from a house in Dhaka's South Keraniganj.
Several others were injured in the incident that took place in the Chunkutia neighbourhood on Tuesday, according to South Keraniganj Police Station chief Md Shah Zaman.
"I've heard about the incident. But no one has lodged a complaint with the police yet," he said.
The victim, 13-year-old Md Akash, was the son of Thandu Mia, a rickshaw driver.
According to locals, the owner of the house, Abul Mia, sacrificed nine cows on Tuesday to mark Eid-ul-Azha. A large crowd had gathered outside his home in the afternoon and chaos ensued when the gate was opened.
Akash was rushed to Dhaka's Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital along with a few others, but he died shortly afterwards.
"Several people, including children and teenagers, were brought to the hospital by van from South Keraniganj. One of the boys died. The others are currently undergoing treatment," said Zahirul Islam, assistant commander of the Ansar force deployed at the hospital.
Akash's body has been handed over to his family, he added.
"On the third day of Eid, we sacrificed nine large cows for the poor and needy. Thousands of people gathered outside the house to collect the meat," said Riyal Mia, son of Abul Mia.
"A big scramble began once the main gate was opened. One person was trampled to death. Several others, including children, were injured," he added.
Police will launch a probe into the incident and take necessary measures if a complaint is lodged, said Shah Zaman.     -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Perform duties with new impetus: IGP
Not foreigners, go to the people: Hasan to BNP
Teen dies in stampede over Eid meat in Keraniganj
CU student killed in Kolkata road accident
European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley
Slum dwellers find way to food security in Rajshahi
Woman journo found dead at Rayer Bazaar
Dhaka’s air remains ‘unhealthy’


Latest News
Russia, Ukraine start grain talks in Turkey's Istanbul
Maldives gov’t faces backlash for accepting Sri Lankan president
Mustafizur new Bangladesh high commissioner to India
Mehedi, Nasum strike as Tigers pack Windies at 108
SSC examinee’s throat-slit body recovered in Bhola
Hasan urges BNP to go to countrymen instead of foreigners
As per BNP’s dream, Bangladesh will never be like Sri Lanka: Hanif
5 senior police officials transferred
Awami League least bothered by BNP's threat: Quader
Sri Lankan acting PM asks speaker to nominate new leader
Most Read News
Sri Lanka declares state of emergency hours after president flees to Maldives
Fleeing Sri Lankan president lands in Maldives
Sri Lankan protesters storm PM’s office after president flees country
Sri Lanka President Rajapaksa flees country for Maldives on Air Force plane
Sri Lanka PM appointed as acting president
Twitter sues Elon Musk to hold him to $44 billion deal
Chinese cities break heat records, weather extremes to persist
Turkey to host grain talks with Russia, Ukraine, UN
Fire at Gazipur jhut godown, doused after 3 hours' of efforts
Unknown disease claims 20 lives in Afghanistan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft