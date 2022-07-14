Teen dies in stampede over Eid meat in Keraniganj

KERANIGANJ, Jul 13: A teenage boy has died after being crushed in a stampede triggered by a rush to collect the meat of sacrificial animals from a house in Dhaka's South Keraniganj.

Several others were injured in the incident that took place in the Chunkutia neighbourhood on Tuesday, according to South Keraniganj Police Station chief Md Shah Zaman.

"I've heard about the incident. But no one has lodged a complaint with the police yet," he said.

The victim, 13-year-old Md Akash, was the son of Thandu Mia, a rickshaw driver.

According to locals, the owner of the house, Abul Mia, sacrificed nine cows on Tuesday to mark Eid-ul-Azha. A large crowd had gathered outside his home in the afternoon and chaos ensued when the gate was opened.

Akash was rushed to Dhaka's Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital along with a few others, but he died shortly afterwards.

"Several people, including children and teenagers, were brought to the hospital by van from South Keraniganj. One of the boys died. The others are currently undergoing treatment," said Zahirul Islam, assistant commander of the Ansar force deployed at the hospital.

Akash's body has been handed over to his family, he added.

"On the third day of Eid, we sacrificed nine large cows for the poor and needy. Thousands of people gathered outside the house to collect the meat," said Riyal Mia, son of Abul Mia.

"A big scramble began once the main gate was opened. One person was trampled to death. Several others, including children, were injured," he added.

Police will launch a probe into the incident and take necessary measures if a complaint is lodged, said Shah Zaman. -bdnews24.com













