CU student killed in Kolkata road accident

CHATTOGRAM, Jul 13: A student of Chittagong University has been killed and her mother, a teacher of the university, severely injured in a road accident in Kolkata.

The deceased was identified as Shajmila Jismam Moon, a third year student of the department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) of CU.

The injured was Moon's mother Dr Shirin Ara Chowdhury Doly, a Professor of Management department of CU.

According to family sources, Moon and her elder brother Lieutenant Safwan Jasir Chowdhury took their mother Doly to India on July 8 for health check-ups. They were schedule to go to Delhi on July 10.

"Moon and her mother were hit by a speedy bus while they were crossing a road on July 10. Both of them were rushed to Kolkata PG hospital where Moon breathed her last on July 12," said Jashim Uddin Chowdhury, Moon's father and former Vice President of AB Bank.

Jashim added that his wife is still in a critical condition and the process to bring Moon's body back is underway. -UNB















