

Woman journo found dead at Rayer Bazaar

The deceased was Shohana Parvin Tuli. She used to work at several news offices like Bangla Tribune, Kaler Kantho and Amader Shomoy.

Hazaribagh Police Station Officer in-Charge (OC) Md Moktaruzzaman said Tuli lived in 299/5 number building of the Sher-e-Bangla Road in Rayer Bazaar area. Her brother Mohaiminul used to go there occasionally.

On Wednesday afternoon, Mohaiminul did not get any response of his sister despite repeated calls and informed police. On information, police recovered the body.

Moktaruzzaman assumed that Tuli might have committed suicide hanging herself with a ceiling fan. However, police yet to identify the reason behind her death, the OC further said.











