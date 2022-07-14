Ensure safe commuting of Eid holiday makers

Video
Editorial

Published : Thursday, 14 July, 2022

It is disturbing to note that road mishaps across the country have reportedly claimed at least 132 lives between 5 and 12 July.

Illegally operating bikes and risky three-wheelers on empty roads have been alleged as the main cause behind most accidents since Eid day.

Unsurprisingly, 69 people or 52.2 percent of the reported deaths have been caused due to motorcycle accidents, and the rest falls under the category of private car, bus, truck to other accidents. And millions more are yet to return to the city next week.

However, Eid time road accidents have shot up at an alarming rate in the country while traffic and road authorities are manifestly failing to ensure passengers' safe back and forth journeys. Despite hundreds of accidents in recent years, we are repeatedly failing to draw lessons. It is the same with growing number of accidents occurring at our waterways.

The point, however, during Eid holidays rampant violation of traffic rules in empty roads has become the norm of the day. It also results in rash driving.

We feel it is crucial to take stock of the situation and increase traffic surveillance along empty roads during Eid holidays.

Given growing number of transports and passengers to ply our roads soon, it is time to deploy highway police with an additional auxiliary force. Unnecessary speed breakers must be removed from high ways and main roads. In addition, traffic laws must be strictly enforced, so to ensure none gets away with impunity.

During Eid seasons vehicles such as passenger buses are usually over crowded. So, even if number of accidents remains the same, number of deaths keeps mounting. The same predicament is witnessed with our launches and steamers in waterways. Overcrowding-which is often the reason for launch and bus accidents-must be prevented.

Whatever the specific reasons may be for the high death figure in this festival season time around - the biggest truth is that our roads are among the most unsafe in the world - and the number of road accidents recorded appears at the top of any global list.

We advise to open temporary control rooms along our high ways and in all districts up until holiday makers safely make their return journeys back to the city.

In conclusion, we mourn standing beside bereaved family members of the unfortunate 132 victims of recent accidents, and call on authorities concerned to take necessary measures to prevent potential accidents lurking in our roads.
We don't expect a single more Eid holidaymaker to get killed in road accidents in the days ahead.




