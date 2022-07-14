Video
Letter To the Editor

Alarming rise in strokes in Bangladesh

Published : Thursday, 14 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

Dear Sir

The socio-economic impact of brain stroke is immense in both industrialized and non-industrialized nations. The death toll from strokes in Bangladesh has nearly doubled in the past year. A stroke occurs when a blockage or bleeding of the blood vessels interrupts or reduces blood flow to the brain.

When this happens, the brain is deprived of sufficient oxygen and nutrients, and brain cells begin to die. There are two primary varieties of stroke: Ischemic stroke is the most prevalent type, where a blood clot prevents the delivery of blood and oxygen to a portion of the brain.

In general, however, the high incidence of conventional atherosclerotic risk factors, particularly hypertension and diabetes mellitus, may account for the increased stroke mortality rate in Bangladeshi populations. The most effective method for preventing a stroke is to treat its underlying causes. People can accomplish this by changing their lifestyles, such as eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly, maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding smoking and alcohol.

Rehabilitative care is a vital and ongoing component of stroke treatment. Often, a successful recovery from a stroke requires specific therapies and support systems, such as speech therapy, physical therapy, and social support.

Arefin Sadat
President, Chandpur Medical Debating Club



