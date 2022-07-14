

Social and judicial struggle of transgender people in Bangladesh



There is no precise information about the first appearance of hijras in history. But there is evidence of their existence in cultures like the Greek and Roman times. Even in the Middle Ages, the elite group of men dressed as women. According to some Hindu mythology, transgender people existed in ancient Indian society. At that time, they were not known as "transgender"; instead, they were mostly known as homosexuals.



Most importantly, in alternative discourse, anti-transgender discrimination and regulatory processes are not unprecedented forms of bias; instead, they also fall broadly into the parameters of inequality based on gender, sexual orientation and/or any person's disability.



Not only in developing countries but also in some Western, European and even economically and culturally developed countries, discrimination against transgender people is prevalent. Historically, the Buggeri Act of 1533, passed in Parliament during the reign of Henry VIII, was the first time the law had targeted male homosexuality. Declaring sex utterly illegal in Britain - and increasingly what would become the entire British Empire - was punishable by death. Until 1861, the death penalty was abolished for crimes against individual law - instead, it was punishable by a minimum of 10 years imprisonment.



Transgender (or trans) males have a male gender identity that is not consistent with the female gender declared at birth. Although we have not done any practical research yet, other national and international studies (e.g., Human Rights Watch) indicate that the transgender or hijra population in Bangladesh typically experiences hostility from the community.



The UN Human Rights Review in 2009 recommended that the Government of Bangladesh offer training specific people for law enforcement and follow the judicial proposals to protect women, children and LGBT people. The recommendation further suggests that the government should take further steps to protect against violence and abuse against these individuals. Unfortunately, while the government has accepted recommendations on transgender population human rights issues, it has no sign of implementing those recommendations of the United Nations in Bangladesh.

In a 2015 report, Bangladeshi LGBT (transgender or hijra) rights groups noted that their visibility in the community could be life-threatening and isolated due to social stigma, religious beliefs and family values that create a hostile environment for them.



After a visit in 2015, the UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Religious Belief said, "Sexual minorities do not find much acceptance in the society and often experience verbal or other abuse".



Although scholars have found a significant gap in the government's policy to include transgender or hijras in the mainstream community and provide them with basic needs like other citizens, the Bangladesh Government has a different position. For example, the Ministry of Social Welfare claims that it has implemented a social inclusion program for transgender people as part of its social security diversion program, which includes monthly allowances for transgender people. In addition, the national government provides scholarships for "transgender children" and skills and capacity-building training for their work.



At a meeting at the National Parliament House on 26 May 2022, the Parliamentary Standing Committee led by the Ministry of Social Welfare announced that strict measures be taken to prevent "harassment" by people of the third sex (hijras) on the streets, even if the government provides various facilities. However, as mentioned earlier, BDTK 600 for those above 50 is enough to manage their livelihoods in Bangladesh. Therefore, a further fundamental question arises, if there are not enough job opportunities for transgender people in Bangladesh, what else can they do but show their faces in the streets and beg for financial help.



In addition, an earlier 2016 Human Rights Watch report found that after the Ministry of Social Welfare invited transgender people to apply for government jobs in December 2014, many transgender or hijra people experienced horrific physical and mental harassment. Furthermore, the government officials asked several inappropriate questions about their gender identity and sexuality, which is often considered a human rights violation.



Our analysis further suggests a coordination problem among the specific government organisations and agencies in regards to providing particular support and aid to transgender or hijra people in Bangladesh. But a more dire consequence of this lack of awareness has been found in the medical check-ups process while hijra people need to be identified as genuine hijra at some points.



It is a social stigma that even after almost 50 years of independence, Bangladesh has not yet found a good law to protect transgender people or hijras. It is also essential for families to understand that transgender people have all the rights to be with them as their other children and can be raised with adequate education and additional social support. If a transgender or hijra child is not protected in the family, they will go to the so-called "guru-ma" shelter when many aspects exploit them harshly.

Although the Constitution of Bangladesh is committed to establishing and ensuring the right to equality and non-discrimination and explicitly protects against discrimination based on religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth, transgender people are not granted that right. As a result, those 13,000 or more transgender people or hijras in Bangladesh are severely marginalised.

We shall conduct vigorous qualitative research on the human rights issue of transgender or hijra people in Bangladesh. However, for now, we may hope that the family, the community and most importantly, the Government of Bangladesh will take the proper steps to make them productive and allow them to participate in the nation-building process. Moreover, the Bangladesh Government must ensure the human and constitutional rights of the transgender or hijra community in the country.

ASM Anam Ullah is an australian academic & human rights activist & Sujana Chowdhury is a research assistant living in the UK.











