

Padma Bridge’s impact on economic, tourism sector



The Padma Bridge is being considered as a very important infrastructure for the country's transport network and regional development. The two banks of the Padma Bridge have already become tourist destinations. Almost every day thousands of tourists visit the two banks of the Padma to see the aesthetic beauty. At Mawa and Shariatpur, restaurants, resorts, hotels and motels have been set up. Work is underway to establish a weaving village at Jajira in the landing point of the Padma Bridge. Many well-known local companies are investing in these areas which will contribute to the socio-economic development of the region.



With the launch of the Padma Bridge, the country's second largest beach Kuakata, Khulna, Bagerhat, Satkhira along the world heritage Sundarbans-centric tourism will be revived. Besides respiratory forests Tengragiri in Taltoli upazila of Barguna, Shubhasandhya beach, Haringhata forest of Patharghata, Durgasagar dighi of Barisal, Shaplabil of Satla, floating guava market of Pirojpur and Jhalakathi, Char Kukri Mukri of Bhola, and Manpura island could be a new tourist destination.



With the opening of the Padma Bridge, various entertainment arrangements for tourists have started on both sides of the road connecting in the two banks. Tea-coffee shops, food hotels, restrooms and lovely passenger tents have also been constructed at various places. A few interesting spots have been constructed for the visitors next to the Round Square at the crossroads of Bhangar in Faridpur.



The precondition for the development of tourism is the development of security and communication system. The Padma Bridge will revolutionize the communication system with the southern part of the country and other regions. The bridge is expected to play an enviable role in the country's economic growth.



At present, one of the attractions of travel lovers is the Padma Bridge. This bridge can also change the pace of tourism in the country. Meanwhile, travel agencies are also planning various travel packages around the Padma Bridge.



Traders from other parts of the country, including the capital, will be able to transport goods in a short period of time and import and export through Mongla port will be dynamic and export earnings will increase. Kuakata Beach (where sunrise and sunset can be seen), the small islands of adjoining Mangrove Forest of Sundarbans can be made tourist attractions like the Maldives, and there are lots of opportunities to develop wildlife tourism around the Sundarbans.



It is possible to attract a large number of international tourists if tourist centers like the neighboring countries India and Maldives are built around the various chars in the southern part. The amount of time it takes to go from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar--- Tourists will reach Kuakata and the Sundarbans in less than half the time if they go through the Padma Bridge.



The long-term plan calls for the launch of bullet trains with the Payra Seaport. If this is implemented, the communication system with other tourist destinations including Kuakata will be further improved which will play a helpful role in attracting domestic and foreign tourists.



Every year, 45 cruise ships sail from India via Cooch Behar-Chennai-Goa to neighboring Sri Lanka and Myanmar. However, if these cruises can be attracted to the Payra Seaport, the number of international tourists will increase significantly. The Padma Bridge will make Mongla and Payra ports dynamic which will make a vast contribution to blue economy.



Coastal areas of Bangladesh such as Kuakata, Mongla Port and Payra Port are creating new areas for sea tourism. Timely integrated initiatives in river-based and sea-based tourism will implement the goal of inclusive and sustainable development as well as create employment opportunities, strengthen the national economy. However, in order to attract international tourists, the Padma Bridge and the tourist attractions in the south need to be digitally branded by making small promos.



The Padma Bridge is our great achievement. Where the whole world said that Bangladesh will not be able to build the Padma Bridge. Eventually, Bangladesh has built the Padma Bridge with its own funds. It is a great example of the courage and ability of the Bengali nation. The Padma Bridge has opened now for traffic. There is a lot of potential around this Padma bridge. As to build the Padma bridge, various industries will be set up in the surrounding areas---which was previously unimaginable. And this will open the door to new possibilities in the country's economy. For this, the country and country's economy will be prosperous.



Besides, the question of pollution generally comes up as a result of the development of industrial establishments. So we have to be careful of pollution. We have to be vigilant so that the Padma is not polluted due to industrialization. Moreover, since the inauguration of the Padma Bridge, various unwanted and unpleasant incidents have taken place.



To avoid these unwanted and unpleasant incidents, the Padma Bridge should be brought under surveillance like the round-the-clock security system. The Padma Bridge is our place of pride. We have had to face many obstacles and challenges in building this bridge. Overcoming all obstacles and challenges, we have finally succeeded to build the bridge. This bridge is mine, yours and ours. And it is the responsibility of all of us to upkeep this bridge and protects its dignity.

Writer is researcher, journalist,

and columnist.















