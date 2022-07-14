Video
Home Countryside

Five electrocuted in five districts

Published : Thursday, 14 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Our Correspondents

At least five people were electrocuted in separate incidents in five districts- Natore, Sherpur, Panchagarh, Barishal, and Mymensingh, recently.
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A local mason was electrocuted in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Selim Hossain, 28, son of Abdul Hannan, a resident of Bhabanipur Village in the upazila.
Locals said Selim came in contact with a live electric wire while working on the rooftop of a market in the bypass area,  and he fell off.
He was rescued in a critical condition and taken to a local clinic where he referred to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital. The on-duty doctor of the hospital declared him dead.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Bonpara Police Investigation Centre Abdul Barek said an autopsy of the body was completed.
SHERPUR: A housewife was electrocuted in Nakla Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.
The deceased was Rajia Begum Kalni, 38, wife of Habibur Rahman, a resident of Madhya Nakla Village of the upazila.
Locals said Rajia came in contact with a live electric wire while cooking in a rice cooker in her house, in which she died on the spot.
Nakla Police Station (PS)  SI Tapas Kumar Banik confirmed the matter.
PANCHAGARH:  A man died from electrocution in Atwari Upazila of the district on Sunday night.
The deceased was identified as Nikandu Burman, 65, a resident of Rasheya Jamuribari Village under Radhanagar Union.
Radhanagar UP Chairman Abu Jahed said Nikandu Burman came in contact with a live electric wire while connecting a switch in his bedroom, in which he critically injured.
Family members rescued him and rushed him to Atwari Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Officer-in-Charge of Atwari PS Sohel Rana confirmed the matter.
BARISHAL:  A worker died from electrocution in Mehendiganj Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
The deceased was identified as Ibrahim Hawlader, 55, of Kajirchar area under Chargopalpur Union.
It was learnt that Ibrahim came in contact with a live electric wire while climbing on a tree, in which he died on the spot.
Chargopalpur UP Chairman Harunur Rashid confirmed the matter.
MYMENSINGH:  A worker was electrocuted in Fulpur Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
The deceased was Alamgir Alam, 35, son of Abdus Salam, a resident of Beltia Balia Village under Balia Union.
Locals said Alamgir came in contact with a live electric wire while working in a fish farm, in which he was critically injured.
Later, locals rescued him, but he died on the way to hospital. Fulpur PS OC Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed the matter.



