Eight children drown in five districts

At least eight children drown in separate incidents in five districts- Patuakhali, Chattogram, Sherpur, Moulvibazar, and Mymensingh, in six days.

PATUAKHALI: Two children drowned in a pond in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased were Shanto Gazi, 8, son of Jamal Gazi, a resident of Kalaia area, and Tasrif Khan, 3, son of Tauhid Khan, a resident of Gachhani village under Banshbaria Union of the upazila.

It was learnt that Shanto and Tasrif drowned in a pond while taking bath in Dashmina area.

Locals rescued them and rushed then to upazila health complex where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.

CHATTOGRAM: Two children drowned into a canal in the city's Kalpoloke residential area under Bakalia Police Station on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Shamim, 10, and Robiul Islam, 7, both hailed from Liza colony area under Bakalia Police Station.

Chadakur Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Panchliash Police Station (PS), said that the victims went to play beside the canal adjacent to their residence around 1 am and suddenly fell into the water body.

Later, locals and family members rescued the victims in an unconscious state and took them to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital at 1:30 pm where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A minor child drowned in a pond in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was Musabbir Ahmed Sadnan, 2, son of Masum Billah, a resident of Bagichapur Village in the upazila.

Locals said Sadnan drowned in the pond after he went out of the house to look for his mother.

Later, the body was spotted in the pond.

An unnatural death (UD) case was filed in this regard, said Nalitabari PS OC Basir Ahmed Badol.

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: Two brothers drowned in a pond in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.

The deceased were identified as Ruhit Mollik, 11, and Porbo, 8, sons of Rinku Mollik, residents of Bijli Village in the upazila.

Police assumed that the duo were playing on the bank of a pond in Bijli Village in the afternoon. At one stage of playing, they might have slipped into the pond when their relatives were unaware of it.

After searching, the deceased's relatives found Ruhit and Porbo floating on the water and rescued them.

Later, they were rushed to the upazila health complex where the on-duty doctor declared the them dead.

Kulaura PS OC Md Abdus Salek confirmed the matter.

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: A child drowns in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Hossain, 5, son of Rahmat Ali, a resident of Islamabad area of Gouripur municipality.

Gouripur municipality Panel Mayor Nazim Uddin said Hossain fell down in a pond next to his house while playing near its bank.

Later, family members rescued him and took him to Gouripur Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Medical Officer Dr Kaushik Paul confirmed the matter.











