Thursday, 14 July, 2022, 3:25 AM
Rawhides sold at nominal prices in Rajshahi

Published : Thursday, 14 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, July 13: The government fixed price rates of rawhides of sacrificed animals were flouted in the district.
Cow skins were sold at nominal prices. Goat skins were also sold at throwaway prices, and in some cases goat skins were given free or left away in warehouses.
Both sacrificing families and seasonal traders expressed their anger over the unexpected prices and said that the government fixed rates were not followed in trading skins. But tannery traders said, this year's skin prices are good.
Seasonal traders said, if rawhides would be sold at the fixed rates in warehouses, they would get profits. But it was repeated what occurred usually in the past. On different pleas including defective skins, warehouses refused to receive skins.
Fariah or field-level traders rounded house to house for rawhides, and they purchased cow skins at Tk 300-500 per piece, he-goat skins  at Tk 10-30 per piece while she-goat skins at Tk 5-10 per piece.
Fariah Ziarul Islam of Madhupur area in Poba Upazila of the district is used to buy rawhides on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and sell those to local warehouses. He purchased goat skins by rounding house to house at cheaper prices. He have sensed price fall before purchasing.  He left away some unsold skins in warehouses. On the day he just lifted his cost only.
People said the skins of sacrificed animals are the rights of the  poor and destitute people. The money of sold skins is donated to them.
Tia Alam of Poba Upazila said, the price of a cup of tea is Tk 10, but the offered price of a goat skin is Tk 5; it is shameful. The rights of the poor are violated, he added.
The government fixed cow skin price at Tk 33-37 per square feet outside Dhaka, he-goat skin price at Tk 15-17 and she-goat skin at Tk 12-14. But skin was purchased on squared feet basis in Rajshahi.
President of District Tannery Trader Group Asaduzzaman Masud said skins in Rajshahi were traded according to government rates; but many skins were cut while separating, and these defective skins were purchased at low prices; defective skins cannot be sold; many left away defective skins in warehouses;  these will be destroyed; this year's sales of skins were made mostly through madrasas; many directly donated skins to madrasas; cow skin was sold at 600-1,000 per piece; he-goat skin was sold at Tk 40-80 per piece while she-goat skin at Tk 20-40.
According to sources at the Department of Livestock Resources- Rajshahi, about 1.94 lakh goats and ewes, and 72,000 cows were slaughtered in the district this year.


