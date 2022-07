JOYPURHAT, July 13: A man was crushed under a train in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Khitis Pahan, 40, a resident of Chalkmohon area in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge of Sadar Police Station Alamgir Jahan said, when he was passing a railline in Teghor Palpara area, a train crushed him leaving him dead on the spot.