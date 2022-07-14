1 killed, 15 injured as villagers clash in Magura

A 55-year-old person was killed and 15 others were injured in a series of clashes between two groups of villagers at Sarainagar-Khordarhua Village at Sreepur Upazila of the district.

The deceased was identified as Alauddin Fakir, resident of Khordarhua Village. He died on the way to Faridpur Medical College Hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the clash began on Sunday night regarding some trivial issues between supporters of two rivals- Faridul Islam Mollah, a former UP member of the Srikol Union and Bakkar Mollah, the current UP member, villagers claimed.

According to them, at least 15 people were injured while 25 houses and shops were vandalised and looted during the clash.

The injured were admitted to Magura Sadar Hospital. Krishna Das Biswas, emergency department doctor from the hospital, said that the critically injured were sent to Faridpur Medical College for treatment.

Preton Sarkar, officer-in-charge of Sreepur Police Station said that the situation was brought under control after police were informed. Twelve people arrested over the issue were produced to the court, he said.

A murder case was filed at the police station, and additional police were deployed in the area, he added.











