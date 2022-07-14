Video
Russia and Ukraine try to solve grain crisis in Turkey

Published : Thursday, 14 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83

ISTANBUL, July 13: Russia and Ukraine met UN and Turkish officials on Wednesday in a bid to break a months-long impasse over grain exports that has seen food prices soar and millions face hunger.
The high-stakes meeting in Istanbul came with Russia's invasion of Ukraine showing no signs of abating and the sides locked in a furious long-range shooting battle that is destroying towns and leaving people with nothing.
Ukrainian officials said at least five people were killed in Russian shelling on the region surrounding the Black Sea port city of Mykolaiv.
"You can't run away from war and you never know where it will find you," 60-year-old agronomist Lyubov Mozhayeva said, while picking up a humanitarian food package in the partially destroyed frontline city of Bakhmut.
The first face-to-face talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations since another meeting in Istanbul on March 29 comes with the threat of food shortages spreading across the poorest parts of the world.
Ukraine is a vital exporter of wheat and grains such as barley and maize. It has also supplied nearly half of all the sunflower oil traded on global markets.
But shipments across the Black Sea have been blocked by Russian warships and mines Kyiv has laid to avert a feared amphibious assault. The Istanbul negotiations are being complicated by growing suspicions that Russia is trying to export grain it has stolen from Ukrainian farmers in regions under its control.
US space agency data released last week showed 22 percent of Ukraine's farmland falling under Russian control since the February 24 invasion.
The two sides say they have made progress but are sticking to firm demands that could collapse the talks. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Kyiv was "two steps from an agreement with Russia". "We are in the final stages and everything now depends on Russia," he told Spain's El Pais newspaper.
Russia said its requirements included the right to "search the ships to avoid the contraband of weapons" -- a demand rejected by Kyiv.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres tried on Tuesday to play down expectations of an imminent breakthrough.
"We are working hard indeed, but there is still a way to go," the UN chief told reporters.
NATO member Turkey has been using its good relations with both the Kremlin and Kyiv to try and broker an agreement on a safe way to deliver the grain.
Turkey says it has 20 merchant ships waiting in the region that could be quickly loaded and sent to world markets.
A plan by the UN proposes the ships follow safe "corridors" that run between the known location of mines. Kyiv has also asked that its vessels be accompanied by warships from a friendly country such as Turkey. Experts say de-mining the Black Sea is a complex operation that could take months -- too long to address the growing global food crisis.
Kuleba said he did not think Moscow actually wanted to reach an agreement because proceeds from grain sales would help support a Western-backed government in Kyiv that the Kremlin brands as "Nazis".
"They know that if we start to export, we will get proceeds from world markets, and this will make us stronger," Kuleba said.
The talks in Istanbul precede a meeting in Tehran next Tuesday between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.    -AFP



