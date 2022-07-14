Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 14 July, 2022, 3:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Eight hopefuls wanting to be next UK PM face first vote to narrow field

Published : Thursday, 14 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113

LONDON, July 13: Conservative lawmakers will vote on Wednesday to narrow the field of eight candidates hoping to succeed Boris Johnson as party leader and prime minister, in an increasingly fractious contest marked by the hopefuls trading barbs.
Three of the 11 initial challengers for the premiership fell away on Tuesday after failing to secure enough support from their colleagues, but the contest remains crowded.
Rishi Sunak, whose resignation as finance minister last week helped precipitate Johnson's fall, is the bookmakers' favourite and has the most public support among lawmakers. His successor Nadhim Zahawi and foreign minister Liz Truss are also among the remaining candidates.
Less familiar figures such as former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch and junior trade minister Penny Mordaunt have won notable support from other senior lawmakers and are popular with the party's members, who will ultimately decide the winner.
A YouGov poll of 800 of the about 200,000 members found Mordaunt, a former defence minister but less well-known among the public at large, would beat any of the others in a run-off and had a huge lead over Sunak who fared badly against almost all his rivals.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia and Ukraine try to solve grain crisis in Turkey
Eight hopefuls wanting to be next UK PM face first vote to narrow field
Sri Lankan president flees to Maldives, protesters storm PM’s office
People pay last respects to Abe  
Biden struggles to define agenda ahead of visit to Saudi Arabia
Yellowstone flooding reveals forecast flaws as climate warms
Disputed grain ship returns to Russia from Turkey
Sri Lanka's nationalist Buddhist monks demonstrate in Colombo


Latest News
Russia, Ukraine start grain talks in Turkey's Istanbul
Maldives gov’t faces backlash for accepting Sri Lankan president
Mustafizur new Bangladesh high commissioner to India
Mehedi, Nasum strike as Tigers pack Windies at 108
SSC examinee’s throat-slit body recovered in Bhola
Hasan urges BNP to go to countrymen instead of foreigners
As per BNP’s dream, Bangladesh will never be like Sri Lanka: Hanif
5 senior police officials transferred
Awami League least bothered by BNP's threat: Quader
Sri Lankan acting PM asks speaker to nominate new leader
Most Read News
Sri Lanka declares state of emergency hours after president flees to Maldives
Fleeing Sri Lankan president lands in Maldives
Sri Lankan protesters storm PM’s office after president flees country
Sri Lanka President Rajapaksa flees country for Maldives on Air Force plane
Sri Lanka PM appointed as acting president
Twitter sues Elon Musk to hold him to $44 billion deal
Chinese cities break heat records, weather extremes to persist
Turkey to host grain talks with Russia, Ukraine, UN
Fire at Gazipur jhut godown, doused after 3 hours' of efforts
Unknown disease claims 20 lives in Afghanistan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft