Sri Lankan president flees to Maldives, protesters storm PM’s office



Demonstrators take part in an anti-government protest outside the office of Sri Lanka's prime minister in Colombo on July 13. Inset, Sri Lankans living in the Maldives stage a demonstration in Male on July 13 to protest for the arrival of former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. photo : AFP

But the crisis that has gripped the country for months was far from over: Crowds quickly trained their ire on the prime minster, storming his office and demanding he also go. The prime minister declared a nationwide state of emergency. President Rajapaksa and his wife left aboard a Sri Lankan Air Force plane bound for the Maldives, the air force said in a statement.

"What Rajapaksa did - flee the country - is a timid act," said Bhasura Wickremesinghe, a 24-year-old maritime electrical engineering student. "I'm not celebrating. There's no point celebrating. We have nothing in this country at the moment," he added.

While Rajapaksa agreed under pressure to resign Wednesday, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said he would leave once a new government was in place.

But that was not enough for many, especially since Wickremesinghe was set to assume the presidency once Rajapaksa's resignation is official.

Groups could be seen scaling the wall and entering the prime minister's office compound as the crowds roared in support, cheering them on, waving Sri Lankan flags and tossing water bottles to those heading inside.

"We need both ... to go home," said Supun Eranga, a 28-year-old civil servant. "Ranil couldn't deliver what he promised during his two months, so he should quit. All Ranil did was try to protect the Rajapaksas," he explained. Police used tear gas to try to disperse the crowd but failed and more and more marched down the lane and toward the office. As helicopters flew overhead, some demonstrators held up their middle fingers.

Some protesters who appeared to be unconscious were taken to a hospital.

On Wednesday morning, Sri Lankans continued to stream into the presidential palace. A growing line of people waited to enter the residence, many of whom had traveled from outside the capital of Colombo on public transport.

Protesters have vowed to occupy the official buildings until the top leaders are gone. For days, people have flocked to the presidential palace almost as if it were a tourist attraction - swimming in the pool, marveling at the paintings and lounging on the beds piled high with pillows. At one point, they also burned the prime minister's private home.

Meanwhile, Escaping Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa faced protests in the Maldives Wednesday with dozens of compatriots urging Male not to provide him safe heaven.

Sri Lankan expatriates carrying flags and placards denounced Rajapaksa, who fled his country early Wednesday after protesters overran his Colombo residence at the weekend over the worsening economic crisis in the South Asian nation.

"Dear Maldivian friends, please urge your government not to safeguard criminals," said a black and white banner held by Sri Lankans working in the islands' tiny capital. Local media carried unverified videos of residents shouting insults at Rajapaksa as he walked out of the Velana International airport following his arrival on a military aircraft. -REUTERS , AFP











