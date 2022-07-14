Video
Thursday, 14 July, 2022, 3:24 AM
Dhaka Abahani face Swadhinata KS as BPL resumes today

Published : Thursday, 14 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

After a five-day recess due to Eid-ul-Azha, the TVS Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football will resume today  with a lone nineteen round match.
As per the revised fixture, Abahani Limited, Dhaka take on bottom-ranked Swadhinata Krira Sangha scheduled to be held at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla at 4 pm.
The popular sky blue Dhanmondi outfit Abahani Limited, which stand at second position in the league table, have 38 points from 12 matches, ten points behind of league leaders Bashundhara Kings, while Swadhinata Krira Sangha placed at bottom of the league table with nine points playing the same number of outings.
Star-studded Bashundhara Kings maintained their supremacy in the table with 48 points from 19 matches and the defending champions will be needed only a win from their remaining last three matches to emerge hat-trick champions in the league.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

