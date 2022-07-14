Bangladesh opts to bowl first in 2nd ODI against West Indies

Bangladesh Captain Tamim Iqbal got another favour of luck, winning the toss in the second ODI against West Indies and sent them to bat first on a slow pitch at Providence Stadium in Guyana on Wednesday.

The Tigers who won nine consecutive matches against West Indies lead the three-match series 1-0 following their six-wicket victory in the first game.

A victory in the second game will not only confirm their fourth straight series victory over the Caribbean but also gave them a 10th straight victory.

In a bid to clinch the series with a match to spare, Bangladesh brought up one change to their squad, bringing Mosaddek Hossain Saikat in place of Taskin Ahmed.

Mosaddek's spin and batting capability is believed to give the side more depth in both departments.

In a bid to keep the series alive and snap their losing streak against Bangladesh, the hosts made two changes with Keemo Paul and Alzzari Joseph making the cut, replacing Jayden Seals and Anderson Phillip. Paul, however, is back to the side after recovering from Covid-19 .



Line Ups:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope(w), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie and Alzarri Joseph. -BSS











