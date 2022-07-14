Miraz extols Tamim's captaincy



The toss of the second ODI between Bangladesh and West Indies of three-match series at , Guyana on Wednesday. Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first. photo: BCB

Bangladesh off-spinning all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz praised Tamim's captaincy and at the same time he gave credit to team mates for their support.

"Tamim Iqbal has been captaining the side nicely and getting successes," Miraz seen to speak in a video message on Wednesday conveyed by the BCB. "We won series in a condition like South Africa. We won four or five series under his captaincy".

"Everyone in the team is supporting him," he added.

Miraz, the Player of the Match of ODI series starter for his brilliant spell of three for 36, played very important role in Bangladesh's dominating six-wicket win over West Indies on July 10. The whirlwind revealed that his simple game plan was the key to his success.

"I tried to ball according to the merit," told Miraz. "I thought that my role is very important here. My performance will help the team and we'll be able to win the match easily".

"We couldn't practice much here. I recalled my memories of bowling in Guyana back in 2018 and saw video footages," he disclosed the secret of his game plan.

The former Under-19 skipper didn't forget to appreciate the contribution of his team-mates. Miraz said, "All the bowlers supported greatly. Shoriful Islam bowled nicely. His back to back wickets were the turning point of the game".

"We, the spinner got a lot of assistances from the Guyana wickets. Nasum Ahmed gave very good start from one end. Mustafizur Rahman got wicket in the very first ball of the innings, which was a great advantage for our team," he said further.

He believes that Shakib Al Hasan's absences added extra responsibilities on his shoulder.

"Shakib's playing is always an advantage for our team. As he is not playing, we need to way out to play well. His absence increases my responsibilities. If I can contribute 30 to 40 runs batting at lower order, it will advantageous for the team," he clarified.

Regarding the series victory Miraz expressed that the Bangladesh tent is confident to confirm the title of the series winning the 2nd match.

"We don't want to wait till the last match for winning the series as we have a big opportunity that if we win the 2nd match we'll be relaxed as we've won the series. We must play to win the match. They must be trying to comeback strongly. We must be aware of the areas, they will focus on. Captain guided us, we discussed about how we can play better cricket during team discussion," he ended.













