Imran new BD Ambassador to US

Thursday, 14 July, 2022, 3:23 AM
Published : Thursday, 14 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Diplomatic Correspondent

The government has decided to appoint Muhammad Imran, currently serving as the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India, as the new Ambassador of Bangladesh to the United States of America, Foreign Ministry release said on Wednesday.
Ambassador-designate to the US Imran is a career foreign service officer belonging to the 1986 batch of the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Foreign Affairs cadre. In his illustrious diplomatic career, Imran has served extensively in various capacities both at the Headquarters as well as in Bangladesh Missions abroad such as Jeddah, Bonn, Berlin and Ottawa.
Imran also served as the Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Kolkata and Ambassador of Bangladesh to the United Arab Emirates and Uzbekistan (with concurrent accreditation to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan). He was also the Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) in Abu Dhabi.
A medical graduate from Mymensingh Medical College, Mr. Imran obtained Diploma in Development Diplomacy from Germany and completed a course on Humanitarian Law from International Institute of Humanitarian Law at San Remo, Italy. He is married to Dr Zakia Hasnat and blessed with two daughters, the release added.



