DCCs remove 4.5 MT of sacrificial wastes  

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) have removed about 4.5 million metric tons of waste generated from makeshift cattle markets and after slaughtering of sacrificial animals.

But the stench of the refuse has spread in different areas of the two city corporations from the roadside congealed blood of sacrificial animals. People claimed, bad odour is spreading because the city corporation did not spray bleaching powder properly. Only heavy rain can eliminate stench from the capital.

Before Eid, the DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam announced, waste will be remove within 12 hours after sacrifice the animals and the DSCC Mayor Falze Noor Taposh took 24 hours to remove waste from his area.

Accordingly, the two city corporations had committed to clean the sacrificial wastes within the stipulated time.

At a press conference, DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam elaborated on waste management. He thanked the people of the city for the success of the waste management programme. DNCC mayor said, "So far 19,223 metric tons of waste was removed from the DNCC area, This has been possible with the help of conscious citizens."

Atiqul Islam said, "On the day of Eid, about 6,000 animals were sacrificed at seven designated places in Ward No 7 of DNCC. One hundred percent of the waste in the ward was removed on the Eid day."

As a reward Mayor Atiqul increased development allocation at the DNCC Ward No 7.

Atiqul Islam, the mayor of the north, inaugurated the special cleaning program by cleaning the cattle market in Saidnagar around 2 pm on the day of Eid-ul-Azha.

The DSCC's waste removal activities officially started at 2 pm.

DSCC Public Relations Officer Abu Naser said to the Daily Observer, "So far 23,901 metric tons of sacrificial animal waste has been removed till Wednesday. Through this we have removed almost 100 percent waste from the DSCC area."

"On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, the leave of all including the cleaners of the waste management department of the city corporation has been cancelled," Abu Naser said, adding that 'about 19,000 cleaners took part in the cleaning programme.'

Mentioning, "City dwellers have become very much aware about the waste management due to the continuous initiatives of the DSCC," Abu Naser said, "Those who did not get poly bags from the DSCC have removed wastes on their own initiative. In many places people themselves cleaned the blood from the roads with water after sacrificing animals."











