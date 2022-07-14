Create integrated education facilities for special children: PM



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina witnessing a presentation of the architectural design of the National Academy of Autism and Neuro-Development Disabilities (NAAND) Complex at her official residence Ganabhaban in the city on Wednesday. photo : pid

"Environment of integrated education is very much important to flourish merit and creativity of the special children," she said.

The premier said this while witnessing the architectural design of the 'National Academy for Autism and Neuro- Development Disabilities (NAAND) Complex' at her official residence Ganabhaban.

The international standard Complex is being constructed to ensure just and equal education for the autism and NDD children.

Hasina said that open and natural environment play an important role in physical and psychological development of the children with autism and NDD.

She reiterated her call to ensure cross ventilation in constructing any new residential buildings in the cities.

She also put emphasis on creating new trainers and teachers apart from upgrading the training for the existing teachers for autism and NDD children.

The prime minister asked called for utilisation of daylight, ensuring open air or oxygen, preserving necessary reservoir, appropriate fire extinguisher and sufficient open space in designing the NAAND Complex.

Education Minister Dipu Moni, Deputy Minister for Education Muhibul Hassan Chowdhurry, PMO senior secretary Md. Tofazzel Hossain Miah and Secretary of Secondary and Higher Education Division Md Abu Bakr Siddique were present at the meeting. -UNB











