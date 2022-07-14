Construction works of Matarbari Deep Sea Port likely to begin next year

CHATTOGRAM, July 13: The construction works of the Matarbari Port development Project, the first ever deep sea port of the country are going to start at the beginning of the next year at Matarbari in the offshore island of Moheshkhali under Cox's Bazar district.

In the first phase of its construction works, the cost has been estimated over Taka 11,000 crore in two parts.

Nearly Taka 4,000 crore has been estimated for the CPA part of the development works while Taka 7,000 crore has been estimated for the Roads and Highways (RHD) component of the Matarbari Port Development Project.

In this connection, Roads and Highways department and the Chattogram Port Authority have already invited tenders.

In RHD component, the last date for submision of tender is October 12 next while for the CPA Part is August 28 and September 25 next.

According to CPA sources, the contractors are expected to be appointed at the beginning of the year. So, the works of the project may begin from the middle of the next year.

The Matarbari Port Development Project is being implemented with the financing of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Meanwhile, CPA sources said, they had completed the process of acquiring of 1,225 acres of land for construction of the proposed Matarbari deep sea port at Moheshkhali.

In the first phase a total of 283 acres of land have already been acquired. It may be mentioned that a total of 1,225 acres of land have been allocated in Moheshkhali's Matarbari and Dhalghata Unions for the project. A coal jetty, a storage yard and an ash pond will be constructed for the power plant. Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has agreed to finance the project. According to CPA sources, JICA will invest more than 500 million US Dollar in the proposed deep sea port.

In the proposed deep sea port, the mother vessels of nearly with 16 metre draft will be able to take berth. Currently in the Chattogram Port jetties, the vessels with only 9 metre draft can take berth. The container vessel with only 2000 TEUs of container can take berth in CPA jetties. In the proposed deep sea port, the vessels carrying 8000 TEUs of container will take berth.

With the completion of the construction of the first phase by 2024, the works of the second phase will begin.

Meanwhile, the construction of a 14.3km long, 250m wide and 18.5m deep channel for the port is complete. The work to widen the channel by another 100 metres is ongoing.

Once completed, the channel will enable ships with a capacity of 80,000 tonnes to sail in. It will look like the Kashima Port in Japan, according to Toshiba Corporation, one of the contractors of the project.

Two jetties have been constructed for the plant and a dozen more will be built for commercial use. One of the jetties for the plant will be used to import coal and the other for oil.

Meanwhile, the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) cleared the first revision of Matarbari 2X600 MW Ultra Supercritical Coal Fired Power Project, raising its cost by Tk 15,870 crore which would be utilised for Matarbari deep sea port facilities.

The ECNEC also extended the deadline of the Power plant up to December 2026 from June 2023.

The approval came from the weekly ECNEC meeting held virtually with ECNEC chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair on November 23 in 2021 last.

The cost of the Matarbari project now stands at Tk 51,854.88 crore against the original amount of Tk 35,984.46.

At least 98 per cent of the additional cost of Tk 15,870.42 crore would be utilised for ensuring deep seaport facilities.

The first phase of the deep-sea port at Matarbari is expected to be completed by the middle of 2026 having one multipurpose and one container terminal.









