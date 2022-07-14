Stocks fall for second running day on global inflation worries

Stocks fell for the second consecutive day on Wednesday as the dominant small investors continued to sell out their shares on global inflation worries, pulling down indices on the Dhaka stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE slid by 30.68 points to 6,325, losing over 42 points in the two consecutive sessions after the market reopened after a four-day weekend and the Eid-ul-Azha vactions. The DS30 Index also slid 11.18 points to 2,273 and the DSES Index lost 7.91 points to 1,378 at the close of the trading.

Turnover settled at Tk 7.02 billion, up 3.40 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 6.79 billion.

Losers took a strong lead over the gainers as out of 381 issues traded, 259 declined, 77 advanced and 45 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) lost 72 points to 18,615 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 43 points to 11,155.

Of the issues traded, 177 declined, 61 advanced and 32 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 8.10 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value worth Tk 224 million.